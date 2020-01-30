LIVE BLOG: No. 19 Illini return home to play Minnesota

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Welcome to the State Farm Center where Illinois (15-5, 7-2 in Big Ten Conference) will host Minnesota (11-9, 5-5).

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center floor in Champaign, Ill., as we're about a few hours from the opening tip.

Game 21: Minnesota at No. 19 Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020: 6:30 p.m. CST, State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 15,544

Records: Illinois 15-5, 7-2 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Minnesota 11-9, 5-5 in Big Ten; 22-14, 9-11 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 5.5

Series notes: Illinois owns a 123-68 advantage in the all-time series including a 72-19 record in Champaign. In the last game inside the State Farm Center, Jan. 16, 2019, the Illini won 95-68 thanks to 23 points from Ayo Dosunmu and 20 points from Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Illinois led by as many as 36 points before settling for the final margin of 27. The final tally of 95 points marked Illinois’ highest total in a regulation conference game in 22 years, since beating Minnesota 96-90 on Jan. 14, 1997. Illinois has just one loss at State Farm Center this season and enters the Minnesota game looking to improve to 12-1 at home for the first time since 2014-15.

TV: FS1 - Jeff Levering (PBP), Stephen Bardo (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 381 and at FightingIllini.com.

While we wait for pre-game updates, here's a look at the three keys and Matthew Stevens' prediction for tonight's game.

Other Big Ten Conference Game Scheduled Tonight:

No. 18 Iowa (15-5, 6-3) at No. 15 Maryland (16-4, 6-3) - BTN - 7:30 p.m. CST

Two Key Numbers For Tonight's Game:

9.8 - Illinois ranks third in the NCAA in rebound margin (+9.8), trailing only Houston and West Virginia

50 - Minnesota is 7-0 this season and 16-0 over the last two seasons when shooting 50 percent or better from the field.

