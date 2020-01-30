IlliniNow
LIVE BLOG: No. 19 Illini return home to play Minnesota

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Welcome to the State Farm Center where Illinois (15-5, 7-2 in Big Ten Conference) will host Minnesota (11-9, 5-5).

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center floor in Champaign, Ill., as we're about a few hours from the opening tip.

NOTE: Please join us as we live-blog and discuss the Illini exhibition game here in our weekly Illini Gameday Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top right of the redesigned site and click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. That's right...IT'S FREE. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff and fellow members of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated community as we keep you up to date of the game in real-time.

-------------------

Game 21: Minnesota at No. 19 Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020: 6:30 p.m. CST, State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 15,544

Records: Illinois 15-5, 7-2 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Minnesota 11-9, 5-5 in Big Ten; 22-14, 9-11 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 5.5

Series notes: Illinois owns a 123-68 advantage in the all-time series including a 72-19 record in Champaign. In the last game inside the State Farm Center, Jan. 16, 2019, the Illini won 95-68 thanks to 23 points from Ayo Dosunmu and 20 points from Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Illinois led by as many as 36 points before settling for the final margin of 27. The final tally of 95 points marked Illinois’ highest total in a regulation conference game in 22 years, since beating Minnesota 96-90 on Jan. 14, 1997. Illinois has just one loss at State Farm Center this season and enters the Minnesota game looking to improve to 12-1 at home for the first time since 2014-15.

TV: FS1 - Jeff Levering (PBP), Stephen Bardo (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 381 and at FightingIllini.com.

----------------------

While we wait for pre-game updates, here's a look at the three keys and Matthew Stevens' prediction for tonight's game. 

------------------

Other Big Ten Conference Game Scheduled Tonight:

No. 18 Iowa (15-5, 6-3) at No. 15 Maryland (16-4, 6-3) - BTN - 7:30 p.m. CST 

----------------------

Two Key Numbers For Tonight's Game: 

9.8 - Illinois ranks third in the NCAA in rebound margin (+9.8), trailing only Houston and West Virginia

50 - Minnesota is 7-0 this season and 16-0 over the last two seasons when shooting 50 percent or better from the field. 

---------------------------

--------------------

