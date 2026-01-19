Illinois Basketball Moves in NET Rankings After Beating Minnesota

Brad Underwood routinely tailors Illinois’ non-conference schedule to test and challenge his roster, putting together a slate loaded with high-level matchup after high-level matchup in tough, NCAA Tournament-style venues.

The Illini, who wrapped up their non-Big Ten contests before the New Year, saw Texas Tech, Alabama, UConn, Tennessee and Missouri. And, here in mid-January, Illinois has already played seven conference outings.

The result? A 15-3 overall record. Not half-bad. Yet there are also 13 well-respected clubs that currently have two or fewer losses. Nevertheless, the NET rankings aren't deterred by the number in Illinois’ loss column, as the grueling level of competition the Illini have matched up with is clearly accounted for by the metric.

Illinois surges in NET rankings after win over Minnesota

Jan 11, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) and center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) and guard Keaton Wagler (23) and guard Kylan Boswell (4) and forward David Mirkovic (0) look on during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

In the NET rankings , which were updated Sunday morning, Illinois is ranked No. 7 in the country – a two-spot climb from No. 9 following Saturday’s triumph against Minnesota . The next-closest squad that has been saddled with three losses or more? All the way down at No. 15 (13-5 Florida).

Each of the Illini’s defeats came against clubs ranked in the NET's top 20 – including Alabama (No. 18), UConn (No. 8) and Nebraska (No. 6). All of those blemishes qualify as Quad 1 games.

Additionally, Illinois lays claim to four Quad 1 victories, with wins over Texas Tech, Tennessee in Nashville, at Ohio State and at Iowa. And the Illini remain unbeaten in Quad 2, 3 and 4 games.

Why does it matter?

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) reacts after getting fouled in the second half against the UConn Huskies at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

If the NET were the only metric involved in the NCAA Tournament committee’s selection process, the Illini would have a compelling argument for a No. 2 seed at this moment. But there are two caveats: 1) The NET is not the only analytical tool involved – although, interestingly, both Bart Torvik and KenPom are even higher on Illinois – and 2) the season isn’t even close to over.

The Illini still have 13 games remaining on their regular-season schedule, with their toughest Big Ten stretch yet to be played (at Purdue, at Nebraska, at Michigan State, vs. Michigan, plus more are on the docket).

And, again, that means Illinois has ample opportunities to cement itself in the two- or three-seed range for the NCAA Tournament (and perhaps make an outside run at a one seed if the stars align). At the same time, there are virtually endless land mines that could drop the Illini a few seed lines if they hit a rough patch.

For now, Illinois rates as the country's most respected three-loss team in all the metrics and, in turn, is firmly in the two- to three-seed category with Selection Sunday now less than two months out.