CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Welcome once again to the State Farm Center where Illinois (8-4) will host North Carolina A & T (3-10) in the non-conference finale before the Illini jump back into Big Ten Conference play after we switch the calendar to 2020.

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center media room in Champaign, Ill., as we're about a few minutes from the opening tip.

Before every game of the 2019-20 season, we’ll take a look a quick looks at things before the tip.

Game 13: North Carolina A & T at Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019: 5 p.m. CST, State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 16,618

Records: Old Dominion 3-10, 0-0 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference; 19-13, ‎13-3 in MEAC in 2018-19. Illinois 8-4, 1-1 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 24.5

Series notes: First meeting between the two schools.

TV: ESPNU – Alex Perlman (PBP), David Padgett (Analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Scott Beatty (Play-By-Play), Doug Altenberger (Analyst) . The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 974 and at FightingIllini.com.

Illinois going with the same starting lineup since the Big Ten opener vs. Maryland.

UPDATE: With the entire Illini band in California today, the Monticello High School band will be the interim pep band today for this basketball game vs. North Carolina A & T.

MEDIA TIMEOUT: 14:52 left in 1st - Illinois 8, North Carolina A & T 7 - Ball is still sticking for Illini as North Carolina A & T has switched zone defenses in this first segment.

MEDIA TIMEOUT: 11:56 left in 1st - Illinois 16, North Carolina A & T 8 - Illinois has held A & T without a field goal for four minutes. Ayo Dosunmu has five points and seems to be the only guard interested in moving the ball.