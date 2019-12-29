IlliniMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

LIVE BLOG: 11:56 left in 1st - Illinois 16, North Carolina A&T 8

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Welcome once again to the State Farm Center where Illinois (8-4) will host North Carolina A&T (3-10) in the non-conference finale before the Illini jump back into Big Ten Conference play after we switch the calendar to 2020. 

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center media room in Champaign, Ill., as we're about a few minutes from the opening tip.

NOTE: Please join us as we live-blog and discuss the Illini game here in our weekly Illini Gameday Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top right of the redesigned site and click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. That's right...IT'S FREE. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff and fellow members of the Illini Maven/Sports Illustrated community as we keep you up to date of the game in real-time.

------------------

Before every game of the 2019-20 season, we’ll take a look a quick looks at things before the tip.

Game 13: North Carolina A&T at Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019: 5 p.m. CST, State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 16,618

Records: Old Dominion 3-10, 0-0 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference; 19-13, ‎13-3 in MEAC in 2018-19. Illinois 8-4, 1-1 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 24.5

Series notes: First meeting between the two schools.

TV: ESPNU – Alex Perlman (PBP), David Padgett (Analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Scott Beatty (Play-By-Play), Doug Altenberger (Analyst) . The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 974 and at FightingIllini.com.

-----------------

Here is the league's lineup of games for tonight:

Bryant at No. 13 Maryland - IN PROGRESS

Cornell at Penn State - IN PROGRESS

No. 22 West Virginia at No. 2 Ohio State - IN PROGRESS

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Nebraska - 1 p.m. 

UMass-Lowell at No. 11 Michigan - 1 p.m. 

Kennesaw State at Iowa - 3 p.m. 

Hartford at Northwestern - 3 p.m. 

Arkansas at Indiana - 5 p.m. 

Western Michigan at No. 14 Michigan State - 7 p.m. 

-------------------

Screen Shot 2019-12-29 at 1.00.03 PM
Illinois going with the same starting lineup since the Big Ten opener vs. Maryland. 

----------------

UPDATE: With the entire Illini band in California today, the Monticello High School band will be the interim pep band today for this basketball game vs. North Carolina A&T.

--------

MEDIA TIMEOUT: 14:52 left in 1st - Illinois 8, North Carolina A&T 7 - Ball is still sticking for Illini as North Carolina A&T has switched zone defenses in this first segment. 

---------

MEDIA TIMEOUT: 11:56 left in 1st - Illinois 16, North Carolina A&T 8 - Illinois has held A&T without a field goal for four minutes. Ayo Dosunmu has five points and seems to be the only guard interested in moving the ball. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Illini's Alan Griffin on technicals in Braggin' Rights loss - "Just wanted to win"

Matthew Stevens

Illinois guard Alan Griffin says the post-play incident with Missouri guard Mark Smith was just a result of "frustration".

VIDEO: Illini coach Brad Underwood - "I know where (leadership) has to come from now."

Matthew Stevens

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood says he knows where his team's leadership has to come from following Braggin' Rights loss.

Underwood On Illini’s Leadership Issues: 'I’ll be that guy'

Matthew Stevens

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood says there’s “no doubt” where the leadership has to come from on this Illini team. Him.

Illini QB Brandon Peters ‘ready to go’ For Redbox Bowl

Matthew Stevens

Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters has been medically cleared for the Redbox Bowl vs. California.

How Deuce Spann’s & Johnny Newton's Friendship Resulted in a Signing Day Flip

Matthew Stevens

Illinois defensive line coach Austin Clark detailed how Deuce Spann’s friendship with Johnny Newton involved a double Signing Day celebration for the Illini.

Giorgi Apologizes For ‘Horrible’ Performance In Braggin’ Rights Game

Matthew Stevens

Giorgi Bezhanishvili says he “let my teammates down” with just five points and six turnovers in a 63-56 loss to Missouri Saturday.

COLUMN: Illinois Is A Four-Letter Word No Team Wants To Be Called: SOFT

Matthew Stevens

Missouri's players did everything but call Illinois' players soft in the 63-56 win in the Braggin' Rights Game. So, let me do it instead.

3-2-1 RECAP: Illini Lose Braggin' Rights Game For Second Straight Year

Matthew Stevens

For the first time since 2012, Illinois has lost consecutive games to Missouri. Illini drop the Braggin' Rights Game Saturday 63-56.

VIDEO: Missouri Players After Braggin' Rights Game Win

Matthew Stevens

Missouri players (Javon Pickett, Xavier Pinson and Mitchell Smith) discuss their 63-56 win over Illinois

VIDEO: Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin After Braggin' Rights Game Win

Matthew Stevens

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin discusses his second consecutive win in the Braggin' Rights Game