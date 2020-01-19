VIDEO: Northwestern coach Chris Collins on 75-71 loss at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Northwestern head coach Chris Collins talks about his team's 75-71 loss at No. 24 Illinois.

Northwestern (6-11, 1-6 in Big Ten) had five different players hit a 3-pointer Saturday and were led by freshman forward Robbie Beran’s 17 points as the 6-foot-9 forward’s perimeter game had Illinois’ bigs uncomfortable and stretched out to the 3-point line. The Wildcats have now lost three straight road conference games by single digits.

“We didn’t come here (and) drive through a Siberia snowstorm last night to just be a sacrificial lamb,” Collins said. “We’re just a couple possessions away. When you’re in the moment and as a competitor, you want to win now.”