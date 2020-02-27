LIVE BLOG: Welcome to Welsh-Ryan Arena - Illini's Next Roadkill Target

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Welcome to the Welsh-Ryan Arena where Illinois (18-9, 10-6 in Big Ten Conference) will try to end a two-year losing streak at Northwestern (6-20, 1-15).

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the newly renovated Northwestern home arena for the first time, as we're about two hours from the opening tip.

NOTE: Please join us as we live-blog and discuss the Illini exhibition game here in our weekly Illini Gameday Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top right of the redesigned site and click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. That's right...IT'S FREE. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff and fellow members of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated community as we keep you up to date of the game in real-time.

-----------------------

Game 28: Illinois at Northwestern

Date/Time/Place: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020: 7 p.m. CST, Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.

Capacity: 7,039

Records: Illinois 18-9, 10-6 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Northwestern 6-20, 1-15 in Big Ten; 13-19, 4-16 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 6

Series Notes: Illinois leads the all-time series, 137-42. Northwestern has won two straight home games over the Illini, including a 72-68 overtime win at Allstate Arena (12/1/17) and a 68-66 victory at Welsh-Ryan Arena last season (1/6/19). The Wildcats are looking for their first three-game home winning streak against Illinois since 1966-68. The previous five matchups between the two schools have been decided by an average of four points.

TV: BTN - Dave Revsine (PBP), Andy Katz (Analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 383 and at FightingIllini.com.

---------------------------

While we wait for pre-game updates, here's a look at the three keys and Matthew Stevens' prediction for tonight's game.

-----------------------

Two Key Numbers For Tonight's Game:

5 - Six of Northwestern's Big Ten games this season have been decided by five points or fewer.

12.2 - Illinois ranks sixth nationally in offensive rebound rate (36.3%) and is averaging 12.2 second-chance points per game.

---------------------

Other Big Ten Conference game on tap tonight:

6 p.m. - Wisconsin (17-10, 10-6) at No. 19 Michigan (18-9, 9-7) - ESPN2

6 p.m. - Indiana (18-8, 8-8) at Purdue (14-14, 7-10) - FS1

8 p.m. - No. 23 Ohio State (18-9, 8-8) at Nebraska (7-20, 2-14) - ESPN2

-------------------------------