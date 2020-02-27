IlliniNow
LIVE BLOG: Welcome to Welsh-Ryan Arena - Illini's Next Roadkill Target

Matthew Stevens

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Welcome to the Welsh-Ryan Arena where Illinois (18-9, 10-6 in Big Ten Conference) will try to end a two-year losing streak at Northwestern (6-20, 1-15).

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the newly renovated Northwestern home arena for the first time, as we're about two hours from the opening tip.

-----------------------

Game 28: Illinois at Northwestern

Date/Time/Place: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020: 7 p.m. CST, Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.

Capacity: 7,039

Records: Illinois 18-9, 10-6 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Northwestern 6-20, 1-15 in Big Ten; 13-19, 4-16 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 6

Series Notes: Illinois leads the all-time series, 137-42. Northwestern has won two straight home games over the Illini, including a 72-68 overtime win at Allstate Arena (12/1/17) and a 68-66 victory at Welsh-Ryan Arena last season (1/6/19). The Wildcats are looking for their first three-game home winning streak against Illinois since 1966-68. The previous five matchups between the two schools have been decided by an average of four points. 

TV: BTN - Dave Revsine (PBP), Andy Katz (Analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 383 and at FightingIllini.com.

---------------------------

While we wait for pre-game updates, here's a look at the three keys and Matthew Stevens' prediction for tonight's game.

-----------------------

Two Key Numbers For Tonight's Game:

5 - Six of Northwestern's Big Ten games this season have been decided by five points or fewer. 

12.2 - Illinois ranks sixth nationally in offensive rebound rate (36.3%) and is averaging 12.2 second-chance points per game.  

---------------------

Other Big Ten Conference game on tap tonight: 

6 p.m. - Wisconsin (17-10, 10-6) at No. 19 Michigan (18-9, 9-7) - ESPN2

6 p.m. - Indiana (18-8, 8-8) at Purdue (14-14, 7-10) - FS1

8 p.m. - No. 23 Ohio State (18-9, 8-8) at Nebraska (7-20, 2-14) - ESPN2

-------------------------------

