IlliniMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

VIDEO: Illinois players after 75-71 win over Northwestern

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois guards Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier along with Giorgi Bezhanishvili talk about the Illini's fourth straight win as they survived a 75-71 victory over Northwestern.  Dosunmu and Frazier combined for 31 points on just 22 shots and also dished out nine assists. Frazier surpassed the 1,000-point plateau in his college career and becoming the 50th player in Illini history to accomplish the mark. Bezhanishvili earned his first double-figure effort in over a month with 13 points.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Northwestern coach Chris Collins on 75-71 loss at Illinois

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins talks about his team's 75-71 loss at No. 24 Illinois.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois head coach Brad Underwood after win vs. Northwestern

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about the 75-71 win over Northwestern.

Matthew Stevens

No. 24 Illini Survives Northwestern's Upset Bid 75-71

In its first game as a ranked team in six years, Illinois survives a 75-71 victory over an upset-minded Northwestern squad.

Matthew Stevens

LIVE BLOG/Three In The Key Preview: Northwestern at Illinois

After nearly a week off, Illinois (12-5, 4-2 in Big Ten Conference) will face Northwestern (6-10, 1-5).

Matthew Stevens

Illini Staff Changes Include New DEs & DTs positions Plus Gill Byrd Resignation

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith announced three changes to his 2020 coaching staff including two new coaches and a resignation of long-time confidant Gill Byrd.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois coach Brad Underwood on being ranked & Northwestern

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about coaching his first ranked program and the matchup vs. Northwestern.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois players on being ranked & Northwestern

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier talk about Illini being ranked and a matchup vs. Northwestern.

Matthew Stevens

REPORT: Illini To Hire Junior College Coach Alfred Davis As Next DTs coach

Reports have confirmed Alfred Davis, a former Arkansas player & coach under Bret Bielema, will be the Illini’s DT coach

Matthew Stevens

Why QB Brandon Peters ‘means everything’ To Illinois Football in 2020

Unlike most quarterbacks, Brandon Peters never wanted to transfer from Michigan but he’s now in love with his situation at Illinois.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Ranked No. 24 in Associated Press Poll

For the first time in 1,869 days, the University of Illinois men’s basketball program will be ranked.

Matthew Stevens