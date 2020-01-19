VIDEO: Illinois players after 75-71 win over Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois guards Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier along with Giorgi Bezhanishvili talk about the Illini's fourth straight win as they survived a 75-71 victory over Northwestern. Dosunmu and Frazier combined for 31 points on just 22 shots and also dished out nine assists. Frazier surpassed the 1,000-point plateau in his college career and becoming the 50th player in Illini history to accomplish the mark. Bezhanishvili earned his first double-figure effort in over a month with 13 points.