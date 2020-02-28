Alan’s ‘A’ Game: Illini Ride Griffin's Hot Shooting To Victory At Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. -- It was a night where not much mattered for Alan Griffin.

It didn’t matter if he was coming off a screen, in transition, highly guarded, wide open or even had his feet pointed at all toward the basket. Regardless of the situation or shooting technique for the Illinois sophomore guard, the basketball was going to start about 20 feet from the basket find the bottom of the net.

At one point late in the second half, Griffin was had missed only one of his 10 field goal attempts and the reserve guard had everybody at Welsh-Ryan Arena thinking his shot was about to go in every time he touched the ball. Griffin finished with a career-high 24 points off the Illini bench and the team leader in three-point percentage was 6 of 8 from beyond the three-point arc.

The son of former NBA veteran Adrian Griffin led Illinois to a 74-66 win over Northwestern, which is now on a 12-game losing skid as the bottom dweller of the Big Ten Conference.

With just over five minutes left in the game and the Illini up by double digits, the mostly orange and blue crowd inside Northwestern’s arena gave Illinois’ sixth man a rousing standing ovation.

In what will likely be his final college game near his home city of Chicago, Ayo Dosunmu put on a show that included a marvelous behind-the-back layup move on the way to 21 points, five rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes.

Northwestern (6-21, 1-16), which was looking for their first three-game home winning streak against Illinois since 1966-68, had four players in double figures but couldn’t find enough defensive stops to stop Illinois’ perimeters bombs or the double-double from 7-foot freshman Kofi Cockburn. After being somewhat stifled in the win over Northwestern in Champaign a month ago, the 290-pounder from Harlem, New York via Jamaica ended this rematch with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Illinois earned its fifth Big Ten road win, which is tops of anybody in the league, and the victory allowed them to join Michigan State and Wisconsin in a three-way tie for second place in the league standings.

Illinois will return home Sunday to play an Indiana team coming off a road loss tonight in an in-state rivalry game to Purdue and needing resume-building wins to secure an NCAA tournament bid. The only regular-season game between the Illini and Hoosiers will tip at 1 p.m. CST on BTN.