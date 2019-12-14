Three In The Key Preview/Prediction & Live Blog: Illini host Old Dominion

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Welcome once again to the State Farm Center where Illinois (7-3) will host Old Dominion (3-7) after experiencing Big Ten Conference play duo before the New Year's Day.

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center media room in Champaign, Ill., as we're about an hour from the opening tip.

Before every game of the 2019-20 season, we’ll take a look at three things you’ll want to watch for after tip.

Game 11: Old Dominion at Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019: 5 p.m. CST, State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 16,618

Records: Old Dominion 3-7, 0-0 in Conference USA; 26-9, 13-5 in Conference USA in 2018-19. Illinois 7-3, 1-1 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 14

Series notes: Illinois has won the only other all-time meeting between the two schools. Illinois defeated Old Dominion 80-62 on Nov. 25, 1990 in the San Juan Shooting at San Juan, Puerto Rico.

TV: BTN; Kevin Kugler (PBP), Brian Butch (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst). The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 372 and at FightingIllini.com.

1) Can Illinois avoid a let-down game?

After the signature win of Illinois' 2019-20 season, a 71-62 win over then-No. 5 Michigan, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood mentioned that his biggest concern is repeating a let-down performance similar to how the Illini opened its first half against Miami (Fla.). The last two games marked the first time Illinois played consecutive games against Top-5 teams since the 2005 NCAA Final Four. After giving 81 points and 59.3 percent shooting on its homecourt in the loss to Miami, the Illini defense has responded by excelling in back-to-back matchups against top-5 Big Ten teams. In those games, the Illini allowed an average of only 60.5 points on 38.4 percent shooting, including 22.4 percent from 3-point range when it defeated No. 4 Louisville in the semifinal before falling to No. 2 North Carolina in the championship.

2) Will Illini debut Tevian Jones?

Tevian Jones has been off a suspension for the last two games but the Culver City, Calif., native hasn't found the court as the Maryland and Michigan games were highly competitive games where a new player debut wasn't in the cards. Jones will need this game and likely the remaining two games in the month of December to get into playing shape and a groove on both ends of the floor as the Illini seem to have developed a solid 8-man rotation.

3) Da’Monte Williams vs. Xavier Green

Underwood continues to proclaim that the junior from Peoria is in the starting lineup because he's the Illini's best defensive option on the roster. Williams will likely draw Old Dominion's best offensive player Xavier Green. The Monarchs' fourth-year junior is the team captain and one of only two players on its roster averaging double-figures in scoring. In his last three games, Green has struggled to find the basket as he's 12 of 36 from the field in losses to Loyola (Chicago), William & Mary and Virginia Commonwealth.

Prediction:

Illinois 83, Old Dominion 69

Here is the league's lineup of games for tonight:

No. 16 Michigan State 72, Oakland 49 - FINAL

Penn State 73, Alabama 71 - FINAL

No. 10 Oregan 71, No. 5 Michigan 70 - FINAL

No. 22 Seton Hall at Rutgers - IN PROGRESS

