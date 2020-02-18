Welcome to the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated live blog as Illinois (16-9, 8-6 in Big Ten Conference) will try to end a four-game losing streak and a decade-long losing streak to Top 10 Big Ten opponents.

Illinois travels to No. 9 Penn State (20-5, 10-4) as the Nittany Lions try to chase down Maryland for the school's first-ever regular-season league title.

Game 26: Illinois at No. 9 Penn State

Date/Time/Place: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020: 5:30 p.m. CST, Bryce Jordan Center, State College, Pa.

Capacity: 15,544

Records: Illinois 16-9, 8-6 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Penn State 20-5, 10-4 in Big Ten; 14-18 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Penn State by 6.5

Series notes: Illinois leads the all-time series 28-19 but the Illini Illinois are looking to end a six-game skid against Penn State. Illinois’ last victory over the Nittany Lions was Jan. 31, 2015 in Champaign. The Illini’s last win at the Jordan Center, meanwhile, came on Feb. 9, 2014. Illinois has dropped 18 straight against Top 25 opponents in true road games. Illinois beat No. 13 Maryland last season at Madison Square Garden, but the Illini’s last victory on a ranked team’s home court was a 66-63 win at No. 24 Iowa on March 8, 2014, on a Jon Ekey three with 0.5 left. Illinois’ last road win over a Top-10 team was an 85-73 victory at No. 10 Gonzaga on Dec. 8, 2012. The Illini’s last conference road win against a Top-10 team, meanwhile, was a 71-67 overtime victory at No. 9 Purdue on Dec. 30, 2008.

TV: FS1 - Joe Davis (PBP), Donny Marshall (Analyst) - Both coaches will wear a live microphone, giving viewers the chance to hear directly from the sidelines and locker rooms from tipoff through the final whistle with virtually no interruption.

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Doug Altenberger (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 195 and at FightingIllini.com.

While we wait for pre-game updates, here's a look at the three keys and Matthew Stevens' prediction for tonight's game.

Two Key Numbers For Tonight's Game:

40 - Penn State is 52-5 record in the last four years when it holds its opponent to a field goal percentage of less than 40%.

20 - Illinois is 7-2 this season when the Illini have a 20-point or higher scorer in the game.

BREAKING NEWS: Illinois officials have confirmed leading scorer Ayo Dosunmu (left leg) is active for this game and back in the starting lineup after missing the Rutgers game.

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 15:51 left in 1st - No. 9 Penn State 6, Illinois 6 - Kofi Cockburn picks up his second foul and will likely sit for a long time. Underwood immediately says to him "you got to be smarter than that, you already had one."

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 11:20 left in 1st - Illinois 15, No. 9 Penn State 14 - Give Kipper Nichols a lot of credit on that segment against Stevens. Illini are 7 of 15 with three offensive rebounds. Penn State is 1 of 6 from three-point range.

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 6:26 left in 1st - Illinois 22, No. 9 Penn State 20 - just an awful first half for Giorgi Bezhanishvili (0 for 4 with one turnover and a one rebound). Illini only shooting four three-pointers so far. Griffin with an early nine points.

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 1:48 left in 1st - Illinois 26, No. 9 Penn State 26 - Dosunmu with six points in his return to the lineup. PSU is 11 of 21 on two-point field goals. Illini still not hitting perimeter shots.

ILLINI TIMEOUT - 28.6 left in 1st - Illinois 30, Penn State 26 - Giorgi's scoreless drought ends with an offensive putback. Illini want to foul early on this possession.