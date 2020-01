WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Illinois junior guard Trent Frazier talks to reporters following a 79-62 win at Purdue.

"It was amazing to watch that scoreboard and see the time run out to just know that we got a victory," Frazier said. "All week they've been saying Purdue this, Purdue that and how they're the toughest team, how this is the toughest arena. We're tough too."