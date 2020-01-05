IlliniMaven
LIVE BLOG: Purdue at Illinois - Welcome to the State Farm Center

Matthew Stevens

Welcome to the State Farm Center where Illinois (9-5, 1-2 in Big Ten Conference) will face Purdue (9-5, 1-2). 

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center floor in Champaign, Ill., as we're about an hour from the opening tip.

NOTE: Please join us as we live-blog and discuss the Illini exhibition game here in our weekly Illini Gameday Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top right of the redesigned site and click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. That's right...IT'S FREE. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff and fellow members of the Illini Maven/Sports Illustrated community as we keep you up to date of the game in real-time.

------------

Game 15: Purdue at Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020: 7 p.m. CST, State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 15,544

Records: Illinois 9-5, 1-2 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Purdue 9-5, 2-1 in Big Ten; 26-10, 16-4 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 2

Series notes: Purdue leads 102-87. Illinois leads 57-36 in games played in Champaign but the Boilermakers have won four in a row including a 17-7 mark under head coach Matt Painter. The 189 previous meetings between the two teams make this the seventh-most frequently played rivalry in the Big Ten.

TV: FS1 - Jeff Levering (PBP), Tim Miles (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 84 and at FightingIllini.com.

--------------

Uniform Update: Illinois appears to be going with the white retro uniforms. Purdue appears to be going with the all black. 

-------------

While we wait for pre-game updates, here's a look at the three keys and Matthew Stevens' prediction for tonight's game.  

------------

NOTE: Tonight's game officials are Bo Boroski, Don Daily and Brian O'Connell. Illinois fans can now take the next few minutes to audibly groan loudly. 

---------------

NOTE: Illinois going with the same lineup since the Big Ten opener at Maryland. Frazier, Dosunmu, Williams, Bezhanishvili and Cockburn. 

Purdue going w/ Eric Hunter Jr., Nojel Eastern, Sasha Stefanovic, Matt Haarms and Trevion Williams. This is a new 5-man starting combination for the Boilermakers.

Screen Shot 2020-01-05 at 6.42.59 PM

---------------

