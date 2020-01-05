LIVE BLOG: Purdue at Illinois - Welcome to the State Farm Center

Welcome to the State Farm Center where Illinois (9-5, 1-2 in Big Ten Conference) will face Purdue (9-5, 1-2).

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center floor in Champaign, Ill., as we're about an hour from the opening tip.

Game 15: Purdue at Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020: 7 p.m. CST, State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 15,544

Records: Illinois 9-5, 1-2 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Purdue 9-5, 2-1 in Big Ten; 26-10, 16-4 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 2

Series notes: Purdue leads 102-87. Illinois leads 57-36 in games played in Champaign but the Boilermakers have won four in a row including a 17-7 mark under head coach Matt Painter. The 189 previous meetings between the two teams make this the seventh-most frequently played rivalry in the Big Ten.

TV: FS1 - Jeff Levering (PBP), Tim Miles (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 84 and at FightingIllini.com.

Uniform Update: Illinois appears to be going with the white retro uniforms. Purdue appears to be going with the all black.

While we wait for pre-game updates, here's a look at the three keys and Matthew Stevens' prediction for tonight's game.

NOTE: Tonight's game officials are Bo Boroski, Don Daily and Brian O'Connell. Illinois fans can now take the next few minutes to audibly groan loudly.

NOTE: Illinois going with the same lineup since the Big Ten opener at Maryland. Frazier, Dosunmu, Williams, Bezhanishvili and Cockburn.

Purdue going w/ Eric Hunter Jr., Nojel Eastern, Sasha Stefanovic, Matt Haarms and Trevion Williams. This is a new 5-man starting combination for the Boilermakers.

