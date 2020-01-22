INSTANT RECAP: No Magic In Mackey: Illini Leave Purdue With 79-62 Win

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Any remaining magic left in Mackey Arena was no match for Illinois’ star combination of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn.

The inside-out duo led Illinois to a dominating 79-62 victory and the Illini’s first regular-season sweep of Purdue since the 2008-09 season.

Dosunmu, who has served as the designated closer for the Illini (14-5, 6-2) in their previous four Big Ten Conference wins, finished with a career-high 11 assists to go with 18 points for his first career double-double.

Cockburn, who struggled in his last outing against Northwestern, was nothing short of dominant as he totaled a double-double early in the second half. The 7-foot, 290-pound center finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds in easily his most impressive performance in Big Ten Conference play this season.

Even as Purdue (10-9, 3-5) got the lead back to single digits with just over four minutes remaining, Dosunmu hit back-to-back jumpers to allow Illinois to coast to its second straight road win and first in West Lafayette since the sophomore guard was in elementary school.

By the time, Cockburn put a offensive rebound back in with 2:42 left on the clock, Illinois was back up 15 and folks wearing gold and black were quickly finding the exits.

Trent Frazier, which came to Mackey Arena Tuesday night shooting just 34 percent from long range, connected on 5 of 7 from 3-point range to total a game-high 21 points.

For the second time this season, Illinois guard Alan Griffin was ejected from a game. Following a contested layup by Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic, Illinois’ sophomore guard intentionally stepped on the Purdue player with his left foot while he was laying on the ground.

With 12 minutes and 18 seconds left in the first half, game officials called for an early media timeout to head to the monitor to assess the play. Before the end of the timeout, Griffin was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, which calls for immediate ejection from the game.

Purdue has won 15 straight Big Ten home games, dating to Feb. 2018 and before Tuesday night, it has been 96 games since Purdue has lost by double figures in its home arena (94-79 to No. 13 Michigan State on Feb. 20, 2014). The 17-point win for the Illini is the largest margin on the road against Purdue since Matt Painter took over the Boilermakers program in 2006.

The Boilermakers were led by 14 points from Illinois native Nojel Eastern but only finished with three players in double figures.

"They out-toughed us. It's as easy as it gets," Eastern said. "They played harder than us."

Illinois now takes its five-game conference winning streak to Crisler Arena for a Saturday game at Michigan.