Illini Now LIVE BLOG: Welcome to Mackey Arena

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Welcome to Indiana where Illinois (13-5, 5-2 in Big Ten Conference) will play at Purdue (10-8, 3-4).

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the Mackey Arena floor in West Lafayette, as we're about an hour from the opening tip.

Game 19: No. 21 Illinois at Purdue

Date/Time/Place: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020: 6 p.m. CST, Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

Capacity: 14,804

Records: Illinois 13-5, 5-2 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Purdue 10-8, 3-4 in Big Ten; 26-10, 16-4 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Purdue by 6

Series notes: Purdue owns a 102-88 series advantage with Illinois, including a 17-8 record under Matt Painter. The Illini won 63-37 in the previous meeting between the two teams, just 16 days ago in Champaign. Illinois' win snapped a four-game winning streak for Purdue in the series. The Illini are also looking to snap a seven-game skid in West Lafayette spanning 11-plus years. Illinois’ last victory at Mackey Arena was a 71-67 overtime win in the opener of the 2008-2009 season (Dec. 30, 2008). Purdue-Illinois is of the most competitive series in Purdue school history, as Purdue has outscored the Illini by just 44 points over the 190 games (0.23 points per game).

TV: ESPNU - Dave Flemming (PBP), Dan Dakich (analyst), Molly McGrath (Sideline)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 385 and at FightingIllini.com.

As we wait for the opening tip, please look over the 'Illini Now' Three In The Key Preview and Prediction where yes, I predict Purdue's Mackey Arena Big Ten winning streak ends.

UNIFORM UPDATE: Illinois appears to be going with the all orange uniforms tonight. The Illini are 3-1 this season in all orange.