More Ayo Magic: Illini Survives Rutgers 54-51

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Turning the ugly win into a very beautiful thing is becoming the staple of this Illinois program under Brad Underwood.

Illinois (12-5, 4-2 in Big Ten) turned a game where they shot just 28.6 percent from the field into a 54-51 home win over a surging Rutgers team Saturday afternoon thanks to quality defense and another leadership performance from its star guard.

Ayo Dosunmu led all scorers with 18 points including the Illini’s final eight points to secure a third straight Big Ten Conference victory in a six-day period. Dosunmu, who had his hands on the basketball in each of the Illini’s final seven possessions of its 71-70 win at Wisconsin, made six consecutive free throws in the final 94 seconds to go with a diving layup in a game where Illinois’ biggest lead of the day was never more than six points.

With the win, Illinois not only improves its NCAA Tournament resume just two months before Selection Sunday but also guarantees that it will end today in second place in the Big Ten Conference standings. The Illini will now have six days off before returning to State Farm Center on Jan. 18 for a 4 p.m. tip against Big Ten cellar-dweller Northwestern.

