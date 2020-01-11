Welcome and a rare good morning from the State Farm Center where Illinois (11-5, 3-2 in Big Ten Conference) will face Rutgers (12-3, 3-1).

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center floor in Champaign, Ill., as we're about an hour from the opening tip.

Game 16: Rutgers at Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2020: 11 a.m. CST, State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 15,544

Records: Illinois 11-5, 3-2 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Rutgers 12-3, 3-1 in Big Ten; 14-17, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 4

Series notes: Illinois leads 7-1 and has won the last three games in the matchup. Illinois and Rutgers own two of the four road victories thus far in Big Ten play. The Illini are coming off a win at Wisconsin on Wednesday, while Rutgers won at Nebraska on Jan. 3. The Illini outlasted Rutgers in its last meeting in an offensive shootout at State Farm Center, defeating the Scarlet Knights 99-94 in overtime in a game that featured 12 ties and 10 lead changes.

TV: FS1 - Jeff Levering (PBP), Jess Settles (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 384 and at FightingIllini.com.

Matt Stevens' Prediction: Illinois 73, Rutgers 63

NOTE: Tonight's game officials are Terry Oglesby, Terry Wymer and Chris Beaver.

Uniform Update: Illinois appears to be going with the white uniforms. Rutgers appears to be going with the all red.

Today's starters:

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 16:00 left in 1st: Rutgers 7, Illinois 4 - Ball is sticking for Illinois and leading to a 2 of 7 start from the field. Kipper Nichols and Alan Griffin set to check in. Rutgers has three baskets from three different players.