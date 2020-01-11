IlliniMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

LIVE: 16:00 left in 1st - Rutgers 7, Illinois 4

Matthew Stevens

Welcome and a rare good morning from the State Farm Center where Illinois (11-5, 3-2 in Big Ten Conference) will face Rutgers (12-3, 3-1).

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center floor in Champaign, Ill., as we're about an hour from the opening tip.

NOTE: Please join us as we live-blog and discuss the Illini exhibition game here in our weekly Illini Gameday Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top right of the redesigned site and click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. That's right...IT'S FREE. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff and fellow members of the Illini Maven/Sports Illustrated community as we keep you up to date of the game in real-time.

-------------

Game 16: Rutgers at Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2020: 11 a.m. CST, State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 15,544

Records: Illinois 11-5, 3-2 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Rutgers 12-3, 3-1 in Big Ten; 14-17, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 4

Series notes: Illinois leads 7-1 and has won the last three games in the matchup. Illinois and Rutgers own two of the four road victories thus far in Big Ten play. The Illini are coming off a win at Wisconsin on Wednesday, while Rutgers won at Nebraska on Jan. 3. The Illini outlasted Rutgers in its last meeting in an offensive shootout at State Farm Center, defeating the Scarlet Knights 99-94 in overtime in a game that featured 12 ties and 10 lead changes.

TV: FS1 - Jeff Levering (PBP), Jess Settles (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 384 and at FightingIllini.com.

----------------

Matt Stevens' Prediction: Illinois 73, Rutgers 63

-------------

NOTE: Tonight's game officials are Terry Oglesby, Terry Wymer and Chris Beaver. 

--------------

Uniform Update: Illinois appears to be going with the white uniforms. Rutgers appears to be going with the all red. 

---------------

Today's starters: 

Screen Shot 2020-01-11 at 10.51.26 AM

----------------

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 16:00 left in 1st: Rutgers 7, Illinois 4 - Ball is sticking for Illinois and leading to a 2 of 7 start from the field. Kipper Nichols and Alan Griffin set to check in. Rutgers has three baskets from three different players. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Brad Underwood on win at Wisconsin & matchup vs. Rutgers

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood discusses the issues from the 71-70 win at Wisconsin and the matchup vs. Rutgers set to tip Saturday afternoon.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: He's Back - That's The Ayo Illini Fans Were Promised

Ayo Dosunmu, the leader, road killer and star, show himself once again for Illinois and sent a message to rest of the Big Ten: He's back.

Matthew Stevens

by

bipoff911

Illini Film Room: How Ayo Dosunmu Took Over At Wisconsin

Illini Maven/Sports Illustrated diagrams how Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu took over the final possessions of the 71-70 win at Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

Illini DL Coach Austin Clark Headed To NFL’s Miami Dolphins

Illinois defensive line coach Austin Clark has agreed to become the inside linebackers coach with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois guard Alan Griffin after win at Wisconsin

Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin had nine of his 12 points in the second half during the 71-70 win at Wisconsin.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois center Kofi Cockburn after win at Wisconsin

Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn talks to reporters following the 71-70 win at Wisconsin.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois guard Trent Frazier after win at Wisconsin

Illinois guard Trent Frazier talks about the Illini's first Big Ten road win of the 2019-20 season - a 71-70 comeback victory at Wisconsin.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu after win at Wisconsin

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu finished with a team-high 18 points including the Illini's final five points in a 71-70 win at Wisconsin.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois coach Brad Underwood after 71-70 win at Wisconsin

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about his team getting the first road win against a quality conference opponent this season.

Matthew Stevens

Ayo To The Rescue: Illini Guard Key in 71-70 Comeback Win at Wisconsin

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points including the Illini's final five points to end a 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin.

Matthew Stevens