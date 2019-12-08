Illini
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

COLUMN: Is Ayo Dosumnu Going To Show Up? And If Not, What Then?

Matthew Stevens

When asked Friday morning who on this Illinois team was capable of picking up everybody when everything goes wrong, Illini head coach Brad Underwood had no answer.

“That’s what we’re looking for. That’s what we’re continually looking for,” Underwood said Friday. “We need that player who understands preparation is the key to success. It’s not just about flipping that switch on game day and being able to go do that. In the meantime, I’ll be handling those responsibilities.”

It was an honest and yet, dooming assessment just eight games in for this 2019-20 squad. 

The brutal honesty is Underwood’s answer Friday needed to be one word, one syllable and three letters: AYO. 

And it just can’t be.

When Ayo Dosunmu decided to skip the draft process and return to Champaign-Urbana for his sophomore season, it was seen as a program-defining move for the Illini. They had their star back. The guy who would solve most, if not all, problems simply with his presence with the basketball in his hands was back.

The Ayo who had a game-high 24 points in a win over Michigan State, lit up Madison Square Garden for 20 points in a win over Maryland and was the first true freshman to lead the Illini in scoring in a season was the critical piece of this program rebuild.

Illinois basketball was going to get to ride this player, who was projected as a lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, to its first NCAA Tournament experience since 2013. This is what leaders do. Underwood talks all the time about Thomas Walkup (his veteran star at Stephen F. Austin), Jawun Evans (his star point guard at Oklahoma State) and even brought up Tom Brady Friday morning. When everything is going sideways, it’ll be okay because your star has the ball in his hands.

Through nine games of the 2019-20 season, that version of Ayo Dosunmu has been officially M.I.A. with fans hoping he’ll one day return. Sure, there’s a player wearing a No. 11 jersey but it’s not the Ayo we were promised and saw in big games last season. He’s not going by people off the dribble. The jump shot still doesn’t scare anybody and rightfully so as the sophomore is shooting just 10 of 35 (28.6 percent) from 3-point range. His decision-making skills with the basketball are questionable at best as his assist-to-turnover ratio is 1-to-1.

Illinois was going through a stagnant offense leading to a collapse of epic proportions against an undefeated No. 3-ranked program in their building Saturday. The Illini, which were 8-22 in its last 30 games against Power 5 Conference opponents, needed a go-to player to calm them down, keep Maryland at bay and just to feel good about that player having the ball in his hands.

One day before this loss at Maryland where Dosunmu went 4 of 12 for nine points in 35 minutes, Dosunmu was asked by local television if he was pressing and gave a one-word answer: “No.”

Illinois fans might want to hope he was lying. Because if he was telling the truth, then the next follow-up question might be much more difficult to swallow: What if this version of Ayo is what Illinois is getting this season? What happens then? 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE BLOG: Illini at No. 3 Maryland - Illini Going With Different Lineup

Matthew Stevens
1 0

We get you set by combining the 'Three in the Key' piece and the LIVE BLOG as Illinois opens Big Ten Conference play at No. 3 Maryland.

Illini Collapse Allows No. 3 Maryland To Escape With 59-58 Win

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois fails to get a field goal in final five minutes to allow for a historic comeback at No. 3 Maryland.

VIDEO: "Not a lot of love between us" Illini Forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili On Maryland

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili explains how the 78-67 win over Maryland last season was an emotional affair.

VIDEO: "An immaturity in our approach" - Illinois coach Brad Underwood

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood further explains his team's awful start to the loss vs. Miami (Fla.) and the upcoming matchup at No. 3 Maryland.

VIDEO: "It's like we weren't enjoying coming here" - Illinois Guard Ayo Dosunmu

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu talked about what was missing from the Illini in the days leading up to loss to Miami.

Big Recruiting Official Visit Weekend for Illini Football

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois is expecting to host on campus this weekend at least 11 prospects including two verbal commitments elsewhere.

BREAKING NEWS: Illini Forward Tevian Jones To Return For Big Ten Opener

Matthew Stevens
0

Sophomore forward Tevian Jones will come off suspension for the Big Ten opener at Maryland this weekend.

'Just didn’t come as ready as we should’: Illini Players Admit to Effort Issue vs. Miami

Matthew Stevens
0

After a 12-21 season, Illinois players are still admitting to internal effort and preparation issues before key games.

Lovie Smith Says He’s Not Planning Any Staff Changes for 2020 season

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said Saturday he expects the coaching staff to stay the same in 2020.

Illini LB Dele Harding Named First-Team All-Big Ten By Media

Matthew Stevens
0

Illinois senior Dele Harding is the first Illini linebacker named first-team All-Big Ten in nine years.