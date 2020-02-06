IlliniNow
VIDEO: Illinois Freshman Center Kofi Cockburn

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn talks to reporters a day before No. 20 Illini host No. 9 Maryland in State Farm Center.

Cockburn has allowed foul trouble to force him into averaging just eight points and six rebounds in Illinois' last three games. He'll match up Friday night (7 p.m., FS1) against Maryland forward Jalen Smith. 

Cockburn, who is 7-feet and 290 pounds, is second on team and 12th in Big Ten Conference in scoring at 14 points per game while also being sixth in Big Ten and 53rd in NCAA in rebounding at 9.2 per game. The seven-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week selection is third the league and No. 26 in NCAA in offensive rebounds at 3.5 per game while also shooting 53 percent from the field, which is fourth in Big Ten and 68th in NCAA.

Cockburn has nine double-doubles, ranking third among all freshmen nationally behind Duke’s Vernon Carey and Memphis’ Precious Achiuwa, who both have 11 each.

