Illinois Women's Basketball Signs Former LSU Guard Divine Bourrage: What It Means

Last spring, Illinois landed two impact transfers in Aaliyah Guyton and Maddie Webber, and the Illini are hoping that's the case again this spring after signing LSU guard Divini Bourrage on Thursday.

We are thrilled to share that Divine Bourrage is joining the famILLy!



Can’t wait to get to work 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/yOG8oRoFm4 — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) April 9, 2026

Guyton averaged just over six points a game in 30 games (15 starts) in her first season in Champaign after seeing the floor sparingly as a freshman at Iowa, and Webber averaged 10.8 points as the Illini's go-to player off the bench in her first season in orange and blue after playing the last two seasons at Villanova.



Could Guyton be Shauna Green's next impact transfer? Only time will tell, but things are definitely looking promising.

Divine Bourrage's Background

Bourrage averaged 2.1 points per game in 24 games (0 starts) as a freshman at LSU before deciding to hit the portal. The Davenport, Iowa, native was the No. 7 player in the Class of 2025, per 247Sports, after dominating at Davenport North High School, and was one of the most heavily recruited players in the nation.



She even had Illinois in her top six schools before choosing LSU out of high school, so it's not completely a surprise she picked Illinois.



The 5-foot-11 guard dominated in high school, averaging nearly a double-double (19.8 PPG & 9.3 RPG) as a junior, and was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in her home state.



Bourrage can play all three guard positions -- point guard, shooting guard, wing -- and is a huge get for Illinois.

How Bourrage Fits in at Illinois

The Illini bring back all five of their starters from this past season's NCAA Tournament team, so don't expect her to start. However, I do expect her to be the second player off the bench and play quite a bit.



As for the long term, I see Bourrage starting as an upperclassman. She's that versatile on both ends of the floor and has a ton of potential.

Transfer Portal News

Bourrage is the Illini's first transfer portal signing, but I don't expect her to be the last. The Illini have already lost center Hayven Smith and forward Naomi Benson via the portal, but I'd be surprised if they lose more than one more player



Illinois is a team on the rise after making the NCAA Tourney for the second straight season and the third time in the last four years, so players are going to want to play for the orange and blue.