Three Instant Observations From Illinois WBB's 75-65 Win Over Illinois State
It wasn’t all smooth sailing, but the Illinois women’s basketball team again showed its balance and depth in a 75-65 victory over Illinois State on Friday night at State Farm Center in Champaign. The Illini improved to 2–0 on the young season after fending off a late Redbirds rally that trimmed a double-digit lead to two early in the fourth quarter.
The win wasn’t as dominant as Tuesday’s opener, but it may have revealed something important – this 2025–26 Illinois team showed it can handle some adversity. Despite struggling from the perimeter and seeing multiple players face foul trouble, the Illini found a way to finish down the stretch. Illini coach Shauna Green went at least nine-deep for the second straight game, getting contributions from all over the roster in what looks like one of her deepest teams yet.
Here are three more observations coming off Illinois' win over the Redbirds:
1. Berry Wallace is a star
If there had been any doubt left after her breakout opener, Berry Wallace erased it. The sophomore forward followed up her 27-point debut with 22 points, seven rebounds and two assists on 7-for-10 shooting. Even when Illinois’ offense bogged down, Wallace was the constant, finding ways to score from all over the floor and attacking the basket with confidence. Her ability to control pace and score efficiently gives Illinois a legitimate go-to option – which had been a question mark since the departure of last season’s veteran core. Through two games, Wallace is emerging as the centerpiece of a balanced and talented attack.
2. The Illini's depth is legit
Illinois’ bench continues to be one of its biggest advantages. Shauna Green’s deep rotation (nine players hit the floor Sunday) again paid off, with multiple contributors stepping into key roles when the starters needed a lift. Gretchen Dolan poured in 18 points and grabbed four rebounds, providing steady scoring on the wing, while freshman point guard Destiny Jackson looked poised beyond her years, racking up eight assists, five rebounds and helped maintain the offense's composure during Illinois State’s late surge. Jasmine Brown-Hagger added seven points and brought consistent defensive energy, and Lety Vasconcelos gave the Illini a strong interior presence off the bench with timely rebounding and physicality.
Even with standout center Cearah Parchment struggling to find her rhythm, Illinois’ overall balance carried the day. That kind of depth is invaluable for a team already working through early-season injuries, allowing Green to play different combinations and maintain tempo regardless of who was on the floor. It also speaks to the program’s evolution – this group no longer leans on one or two players to win games, but instead thrives on a collective effort where anyone can step up on a given night.
3. Three-point shooting is a bit of an afterthought
For the second straight game, Illinois leaned on its interior dominance rather than its perimeter shooting to get the job done. The Illini connected on just 27.3 percent of their threes against ISU (3-for-11) and made only four triples in the opener, further reinforcing the early-season trend. Green’s squad clearly wants to impose its will in the paint – using its size, physicality and depth in the frontcourt to control tempo and create high-percentage looks around the rim.
That approach has worked so far, but the lack of consistent perimeter production remains something to monitor. As competition stiffens, developing a more reliable outside threat will be key to keeping defenses honest and opening up even more opportunities for the Illini’s interior playmakers.