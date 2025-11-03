How to Watch Illinois Women's Basketball vs. Southeast Missouri State (Game 1)

Ahead of her second season with @OfficialSEMOWBB, @coachB_semowbb knows how important playing together will be for her team.



Hear her comments on the upcoming season in this interview from OVC 🏀 Media Day powered by @CenterPoint.#OVCit | #FeelinRowdy | @SEMORedhawks pic.twitter.com/jnBuFWg9kp