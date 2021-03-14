Illini Win 2021 Big Ten Tournament Title: Illinois 91, Ohio State 88 (OT)

FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic SportsSI.com
For the first time since 2005, Illinois has won the Big Ten Conference Tournament championship.
Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar/USA Today Sports

Illinois (23-6) defeated Ohio State (21-9) Sunday in the league tournament final 91-88 in overtime. 

Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo all had 16 points in this tournament final. Duane Washington Jr., led the Buckeyes with a game-high 32 points. 

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated will update this and the news of NCAA tournament selection later tonight. 

