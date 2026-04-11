Breaking Down John Blackwell’s Top Transfer Fits — And Why Illinois Makes the Most Sense

Historically, the transfer portal has been fairly generous to Illinois, which put together an Elite Eight run in 2024 on the backs of a pair of portal finds in Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask, not to mention heavily benefitting from transfer Andrej Stojakovic on this recent Final Four run .

But in the 2026 offseason, the Illini are really shooting for the stars, as they’re reportedly in pursuit of Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell , who is the No. 2 overall player in the portal, per 247 Sports. The good news: the feeling is (at least somewhat) mutual, as Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony reported that Blackwell is down to six schools in Alabama, Arizona, Duke, Illinois, Louisville and UCLA.

NEWS: Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell has narrowed his list to six schools: Alabama, Arizona, Duke, Illinois, Louisville and UCLA, per Todd Ramasar and Alexis Liatsos of Life Sports.



Will visit two schools before committing by May 4, a week before the NBA Draft Combine. pic.twitter.com/WS85QzITSH — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 11, 2026

Analyzing John Blackwell’s top suitors: will he wind up at Illinois?

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Although NIL money often plays a large role in these decisions, all six of these programs have the funds to pay Blackwell – although the offers will likely differ to a certain extent – so we won’t factor that into this discussion.

The other key difference-makers: fit and opportunity. Essentially, would Blackwell get the keys to the offense – and would the team, with him on it, be capable of winning a national championship?

Going down the line, Alabama falls into the first category, given Labaron Philon Jr.’s recent declaration for the NBA Draft, but the Crimson Tide, who have been brutalized by portal losses, don’t appear to be a true national title contender heading into 2026-27.

As for Arizona, it may tick off both boxes.



With a wide-open backcourt (Jaden Bradley out of eligibility and Brayden Burries expected to declare for the NBA) and a potentially loaded frontcourt if Koa Peat shocks the world and elects to run it back in Tucson, along with Motiejus Krivas (who also has his own NBA draft decision to make). Nevertheless, there are a variety of question marks surrounding this Wildcats squad.

Duke is the confusing one. Per a Friday report from 247 Sports’ Travis Branham, the frontrunners for Blackwell are Illinois and Duke. While the Illini make a lot of sense (more on that later), the Blue Devils don’t. Yes, they would afford Blackwell an opportunity to play for a premier blueblood with championship aspirations, but where would he fit?

More than 1,900 players have entered the transfer portal.@TravisBranham_ provides an update on some of the hottest names and top prospects — including Flory Bidunga, Aiden Sherrell, John Blackwell and others ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SMDxnmbaMi — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 10, 2026

Guards Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer are both expected to return, along with wing Dame Sarr. And Duke brings in the best 2026 point guard in the country in Deron Rippey Jr., leaving absolutely no room for Blackwell.



Naturally, a player as experienced and gifted as Blackwell would carve out a role, but unlikely the one he desires and would be best-suited for.

As for UCLA and Louisville, both squads are in a similar boat. They each have – or would happily create – the backcourt opening necessary for Blackwell to take over the reins, but neither have the surrounding pieces to be considered legitimate title contenders.

Why John Blackwell to Illinois is a perfect fit

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Finally, we get to Illinois. There’s the family connection – father, Glynn, played four years at Illinois – but more importantly it’s a dream fit from a basketball perspective. Blackwell would join a roster that seemingly (Illini remain without a transfer-portal exit) needs one piece: a star guard.

With Blackwell in the fold, and if the Illini manage to retain the rest of the core (which is the expectation), Illinois would very likely be the preseason No. 1 team in the country – and Blackwell would be the driving force.

There are few systems better-tailored to allow a guard’s game to thrive. And considering Blackwell played the Illini twice, he likely recognizes that. Guards come to Champaign and see their NBA stock climb – which is something Blackwell, who has one year of eligibility, would undoubtedly also welcome.

Clearly, a potential Blackwell-Illinois union would benefit both parties to a massive extent. And given the lack of any notable drawbacks, there isn’t a reason to expect that won’t be the eventual scenario that plays out.