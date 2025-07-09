The Good, the Bad and the Injured: Kasparas Jakucionis' Summer League Rollercoaster
It's difficult for an observer to get their arms around Kasparas Jakucionis' early NBA Summer League play to describe his performance in just a word or two.
Promising? A little, but not exactly.
Up and down? Sorta.
A mixed bag? That's about as close as we're going to get.
The Miami Heat's 93-79 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at the Chase Center in San Francisco was an extension of Jakucionis' fits-and-starts professional baptism. On the one hand, he filled up the box score – though it came in one of the oddest possible ways. On the other, the former Illini continued to stumble in key areas, then found himself limping off the floor altogether before game's end.
Jakucionis got the start and played 22 minutes, scoring five points, grabbing four rebounds and dishing three assists. But that line also included an 0-for-5 showing from the field, four turnovers and an astonishing eight fouls. He has now missed all 11 of his three-point attempts and has just a single field goal over three games of Summer League action.
Keep those hands away from the panic button – at least for now – Heat and Illini fans. Jakucionis' growing pains may be more excruciating than those of some other rookies, but he has also shown some important positives – including at least one surprise.
His passing has been a real plus for Miami, never more obvious than on a pair of first-half dimes – a leave-behind pocket pass to a trailer on the break and a brilliant find through a screen-and-roll seam. Jakucionis, despite the collection of fouls, has also been otherwise solid on defense, standing up to the NBA's physical play, maintaining good position off the ball and generally staying in front of his man when he's on the ball.
Rolling his ankle with just over four minutes left in the game, Jakucionis clearly favored the other leg but rose right away and walked off unassisted. Tuesday's game was Miami's last in the California Classic, and the Heat won't resume Summer League play until Friday in Las Vegas. The injury didn't appear to be severe enough to prevent him from picking up where he left off then.