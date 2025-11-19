Illinois 6’6 Freshman Keaton Wagler looks like an early potential riser in the 2026 NBA Draft.



Through his first three games Wagler is averaging 17/7/2 on 54/38/87 splits while being a major reason for Illinois’s 3-0 start.



Wagler has had a huge impact on and off the ball for… pic.twitter.com/L7T3jgkg4F