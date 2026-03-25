Keaton Wagler vs. Kingston Flemings: Who Has the Edge in Illinois-Houston?

Illinois vs. Houston, likely the most anticipated matchup of the Sweet 16, features no shortage of storylines. But the biggest may be the superstar freshman guard battle between Houston’s Kingston Flemings and Illinois’ Keaton Wagler .



Both are projected lottery picks in the NBA Draft, and although opinions differ on who will come off the board first, there is little debate that these are two of the best players in college basketball. The question is simple: Who has the edge in Thursday’s heavyweight showdown?

The case for Keaton Wagler

PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% FT% 3P% 17.8 4.9 4.4 0.9 0.4 1.8 45.0 79.9 40.8

The strongest argument for Wagler starts with his size. He is the taller player (6-foot-6) in the individual matchup, and in a game like this that matters a lot. Size at the guard spot doesn't just help a player shoot over defenders, though that obviously has value. It also changes the way a player sees the floor. Wagler can see over traps, find passing windows and make advanced reads that smaller guards often can't.

That's where Wagler’s playmaking really enters the conversation. He is the better creator for others in this matchup. He can control tempo, keep the ball moving and create offense for teammates when the defense starts loading up. Against a team as disciplined and physical as Houston's, having a lead guard who can stay calm and make the right read is a huge deal.

Keaton Wagler is feeling it early pic.twitter.com/w3a7UF33o1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2026

Then there is the shooting. Wagler is the better shooter, and that may be the single biggest offensive swing skill Illinois has in this matchup. Houston is too good defensively for Illinois to expect a bunch of clean, easy looks. At some point, somebody is going to have to make difficult jumpers, and Wagler is most likely to be that somebody. He can hit from deep off the catch, off the dribble or with a hand in his face. That shot-making gives him the highest offensive ceiling of the two players. If he gets hot, he can tilt the entire game by himself.

The case for Kingston Flemings

PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% FT% 3P% 16.2 4.0 5.2 1.6 0.3 1.8 47.8 84.3 38.8

The argument for Flemings starts with athleticism. He is the more explosive player, and that shows up in a big way when he gets downhill. He creates more pressure at the rim, gets into gaps faster and forces defenses to react quicker. If Wagler is the more deliberate offensive organizer, Flemings is the guy who can make a defense panic first.

That burst makes him the better finisher around the basket. He is stronger than Wagler getting all the way to the rim, better through contact and more reliable at turning drives into points. He also has the better midrange game, which gives him another answer if Illinois takes away the basket. That matters in a game like this because easy offense will be scarce, and players who can score from multiple levels become even more valuable.

Kingston Flemings in his March Madness debut:



18 PTS | 8-12 FG | 6 REB | 4 AST pic.twitter.com/nk8cObVAzG — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 20, 2026

The biggest edge for Flemings, though, is on defense. He is the better overall defender, and he is doing it while helping lead a Houston defense that is simply better than Illinois’. That's not a small detail. Houston’s entire identity is built around toughness and defense, and Flemings fits that perfectly. He impacts the game even when he isn't scoring, and that gives him a slightly safer floor going into a matchup that figures to be physical and ugly.

Illinois on SI Take

This is one of those debates in which the answer depends on what you value. If you are building the case for Wagler, the size, playmaking and shooting are easy to point to. But going into this matchup, Flemings has the stronger overall argument. His athleticism, rim pressure, mid-range scoring and defensive impact give him a slight edge in a game that should be extremely physical. His tools fit Houston’s style perfectly, and he feels like the safer bet to influence winning in multiple ways.

Houston vs Illinois player comparison on Evan Miya



Flemings is the best player on the floor but Wagler not too far behind. Will be a fantastic freshman showdown pic.twitter.com/UQSaOyLw04 — RN2 (@RobbyNardini) March 24, 2026

But that slight edge doesn't mean Wagler is overmatched. And it definitely doesn't mean he can't be the best player in this game. In fact, if Illinois wins, there is a very real chance that's exactly what happens. Wagler’s blend of size, shooting and playmaking give him the highest offensive ceiling of the two players, and in March sometimes that's all it takes. One heater, one takeover stretch, one sequence in which he hits a three, makes a skip pass and then starts walking around like he owns the building, and suddenly the whole conversation changes.

So, yes, Flemings gets the narrow pre-game nod. But if Wagler ends up stealing the show, nobody should act surprised. That's what stars do – even the freshman ones.