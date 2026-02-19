Kylan Boswell's Ridiculous Putback Dunk Highlights Illinois' Rout of USC

Kylan Boswell 's putback dunk during Wednesday's 101-65 win at USC caused a collective gasp for a few reasons.



First, as the shortest player in Illinois' main eight-man rotation by at least four inches, the 6-foot-2 Boswell might be the least-expected Illini to throw down a thunderous dunk. So it was all the more impressive when the combo guard flew in, skied above the USC rebounders and stuffed it home with one hand.

"When they're driving, a majority of guys don't pay attention to the backside," Boswell explained postgame . "I saw the big was about to help, and I just had a feeling that he might miss, came in, and I just happened to just catch it and just dunk the s--- out of that m-----f-----."

The second reason one may have gasped in reaction to the dunk is due to Boswell recent injury history. Wednesday marked just his second game back from a broken right hand, which had sidelined him for nearly a month.

So as he reached up to grab the ball with that same right hand, and then made direct contact with the metal rim, it was fair to wonder how Boswell's hand would react. He didn't show much emotion either way, as he simply stared down his opponents and then high-fived Keaton Wagler.

Perhaps that was because the dunk was initially ruled basket interference, only to be overturned after review. Most importantly, though, Boswell's hand was OK.

"It definitely hurt a little bit," he said. "I feel like the vibration of the rim made it hurt a little bit, but it wasn't – like throughout the rest of the game, it wasn't [hurting]."

During Illinois' past two games, the top of Boswell's hand has been covered by a thick pad and wrapped in tape. He explained that the Illini medical/training team is trying to figure out how to keep his palm open as much as possible so that he can dribble and shoot, while still protecting his hand from hits that could re-aggravate the injury.

Certain motions are still more troublesome than normal, but it hasn't negatively affected his play in obvious ways so far.

"Basketball, in general, sometimes dribbling and shooting can be a little difficult," Boswell said. "But at the end of the day, though, still trying to get adjusted to it and get used to it."

A closer look at Illinois guard Kylan Boswell's (4) hand during a game against USC at Galen Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In blowout wins over Indiana and USC, he has totaled 21 points on 9-for-23 shooting, along with 12 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two turnovers across 61 minutes. But playing for a demanding coach like Brad Underwood, there's always room for improvement – even after an incredible dunk.

