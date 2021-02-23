LIVE BLOG: Illini Trying for 8th Straight Win in Breslin Center

No. 5 Illinois (16-5, 12-3 in Big Ten Conference) travels to play the Spartans (11-9, 5-9) for a Tuesday night matchup.

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Good afternoon from the Breslin Center on the campus of Michigan State University as No. 5 Illinois (16-5, 12-3 in Big Ten Conference) travels to play the Spartans (11-9, 5-9) for a Tuesday night matchup.

Game 22: No. 5 Illinois at Michigan State

Date/Time/Place: Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021: 6 p.m. CST, Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Capacity: N/A (NO FANS!)

Records: Illinois 16-5, 12-3 in Big Ten Conference; 21–10, 13–7 in Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season. Michigan State is 11-9, 5-9 in Big Ten Conference; 22-9 (14-6 in Big Ten Conference) in 2019-20 season.

Line: Illinois by 7

Series notes: Michigan State leads the all-time series 63-60 and they lead the series in East Lansing 39-20 including the last three matchups. The last time Illinois has won in the Breslin Center is 2015 (59-54, Feb. 7, 2015).

TV: FS1; Kevin Kugler (Play-by-Play), Donny Marshall (Analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst).

Projected Starters:

Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu - G

Trent Frazier - G

Adam Miller - G

Jacob Grandison - F

Kofi Cockburn - C

--------------

Michigan State

AJ Hoggard - G

Joshua Langford - G

Aaron Henry - G

Malik Hall - F

Marcus Bingham - F

PRE-GAME NOTES

Owning the Big Ten’s longest winning streak and second-longest among power conference teams at seven straight, No. 5 Illinois begins a stretch with four games in eight days Tuesday at Michigan State (6 p.m. CT, FS1).

Illinois has won five consecutive road games during league play (at PSU, at NW, at IND, at NEB, at MINN), its best stretch since a school record 13-game Big Ten road winning streak from Feb. 3, 2004 through Feb. 19, 2005.

Illinois is fourth in the current NET rankings, and No. 5 overall (No. 2 seed) in the NCAA Tournament Committee’s initial ranking of the top 16 teams (released Feb. 13). Illinois has seven Quad 1 wins, tied for second-most in the NCAA behind Ohio State (8). The Illini own a combined 11 victories in Quads 1 and 2, meanwhile, tied for third nationally behind Gonzaga and Alabama (12).

Illinois joins Gonzaga and Baylor as the only teams in the top 10 in both offensive (8th) and defensive (9th) efficiency by kenpom. Illinois is No. 5 overall, the program’s second-highest kenpom ranking (2005, 2nd).

Over the last two Big Ten seasons, Illinois has the best win percentage (.714) and most league wins (25).

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) attempts a three point basket over Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) during the first half of the 2019 game at the Breslin Center. Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu is the only player in the NCAA over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, all while leading the Illini back among the nation’s elite.

Dosunmu is coming off his second triple double in the last four games, joining Michigan State’s Magic Johnson as the only two players in Big Ten history with multiple triple doubles in league play. Dosunmu is averaging 21.0 points, 8.3 assists, and 6.8 rebounds with two triple doubles over the last four games. According to StatsPerform, he is the first Div. I player in the last 25 years to reach those four marks in a four-game span.

Dosunmu is on pace to become just the second Big Ten player since 1993 to average 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, joining Ohio State’s Evan Turner, the National Player of the Year in 2009-10.

Kofi Cockburn ranks second in the NCAA with 15 double-doubles this season. He has posted double-doubles in 12 of 15 Big Ten games, averaging 19.0 points and 10.9 rebounds during league play. At 17.6 ppg and 10.3 rpg overall, Cockburn is one of just three players from the high-major conferences currently averaging a double-double. He is on pace to become the first Illini player since Nick Weatherspoon in 1973 (25.0 ppg, 12.3 rpg) to average a double-double for an entire season.

Cockburn is one of seven players nationally averaging at least 17 points and 10 rebounds, and he is the only player in the NCAA averaging 15+ points and 10+ boards while shooting at least 65 percent. Dosunmu and Cockburn are combining for 38.8 points per game, the sixth-highest duo nationally, and third among the high-major conferences.

Trent Frazier has seen his scoring increase recently, averaging 14.0 points (98) while making an average of 2.7 treys (19) on 40.2% 3-point shooting over the last seven games. Along with the increased scoring, Frazier is contending for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors. He had a career-high 6 steals while holding Minnesota star Marcus Carr to 3-of-11 shooting in Saturday’s victory.

Freshman Andre Curbelo ranks third in the Big Ten in assists during league play at 4.8 apg. He is averaging 4.2 assists on the season, currently ranking fifth on the school’s all-time freshman assists chart behind legendary Illini point guards Bruce Douglas, Derek Harper, Dee Brown and Deron Williams.

Da’Monte Williams is second in the NCAA in 3-point shooting (min. 1.5 att/g), connecting on 24-of-42 for 57.1%.

Since scoring a season-low 63 points in the loss to Maryland, Illinois is averaging 79.3 points over the last eight games (634). Illinois has held 11 of its last 12 foes to less than 44 percent shooting. Since the loss to Ohio State, opponents are shooting a combined 39.9% over the last seven games (172-431), all Illini wins. Illinois is 14-1 this season when holding teams to less than 45 percent shooting.

Illinois is ranked No. 5 for the second straight week in the AP Top 25. The Illini are in the Top 5 of a February poll for the first year since 2005, and just the fourth time in the last 65 seasons (1989, 2001, 2005, 2021). Illinois’ 12-3 conference record is its best since 2005 when the No. 1-ranked Illini went 15-1 to win the Big Ten. Illinois’ seven-game winning streak is the second-longest active streak among teams from the high-major conferences behind undefeated Baylor (17), and the 11th-best currently in all of Division I.

Michigan State junior forward Aaron Henry was selected as one of the Top 10 candidates for the 2021 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award on Jan. 27. Henry leads Michigan State with 15.0 points and 3.5 assists per game, is second on the team with 5.5 rebounds per game and adds 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals in a team-leading 31.0 minutes per game. Henry is the only player in Division I averaging at least 15.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.