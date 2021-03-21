LIVE BLOG: Illini & Loyola-Chicago Meet in NCAA 2nd Round In-State Battle

Illini try to make the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005, when they went on to play in the national championship game.

Good morning and welcome to the in-state battle everybody has been waiting for to begin the second round of the 2021 NCAA tournament from the home office of Illini Now/Sports Illustrated as No. 1 seed Illinois (24-6) takes on No. 8 seed Loyola-Chicago (25-4).

Game 30: No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 8 Loyola-Chicago

Date/Time/Place: Sunday, March 21, 2021: 11:10 a.m. CST, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.

Records: Illinois 24-6, 16-4 in Big Ten Conference; 21–10, 13–7 in Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season. Loyola-Chicago 25-4, 16-2 in Missouri Valley Conference; 21-11 (13-5 in CAA) in 2019-20 season.

Line: Illinois by 7

Series notes: Illinois leads the all-time series 12-3 but have lost the last two matchups against the Ramblers away from Champaign. In the only NCAA tournament game between the two schools, Loyola-Chicago defeated Illinois 79-64 on March 16, 1963 at East Lansing, Mich in the year Loyola went on to win the national championship.

The Illini are 6-1 all-time in the NCAAs in Indianapolis (all previous games played at the RCA Dome).

1989: First Round – #1 Illinois 77, #16 McNeese State 71

Second Round – #1 Illinois 72, #9 Ball State 60

2003: First Round – #4 Illinois 65, #13 Western Kentucky 60

Second Round – #5 Notre Dame 68, #4 Illinois 60

2005: First Round – #1 Illinois 67, #16 Fairleigh Dickinson 55

Second Round – #1 Illinois 71, #9 Nevada 59

2021: First Round - #1 Illinois 78, #16 Drexel 49

TV: CBS; Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery, Grant Hill (analysts), , Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Radio (Sirius: 137, XM: 207): – Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), PJ Carlesimo (analyst)

NCAA

Projected Starters:

Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu - G

Trent Frazier - G

Adam Miller - G

Jacob Grandison - F

Kofi Cockburn - C

--------------

Loyola-Chicago

Braden Norris - G

Keith Clemons - G

Lucas Williamson - G/F

Aher Uguak - F

Cameron Krutwig - C

PRE-GAME NOTES:

Following a 78-49 victory over Drexel in the first round, Illinois advances to the NCAA Tournament round of 32 and will face Loyola Chicago on Sunday.

Illinois is aiming to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005, when the Illini went on to play in the national championship game.

Illinois is making its 31st all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and first since 2013.

Since 1975, when the field was increased to 32 teams, Illinois has advanced to the Sweet 16 eight times, the Elite Eight four times, and the Final Four twice.

Illinois ranks fifth among Big Ten teams and 22nd among all NCAA schools for most Tournament appearances.

Illinois has earned a No. 1 seed for the fourth time in NCAA Tournament history: 1989, 2001, 2005, 2021.

Illinois and Michigan gives the Big Ten two No. 1 seeds for the first time in 20 years, since Illinois and Michigan State both earned No. 1 seeds in the 2001 NCAA Tournament.

Illinois has compiled a 41-31 (.563) record all-time in NCAA Tournament games. Illinois’ 41 NCAA Tournament wins ranks 23rd among all schools.

Illinois has the third-most NCAA Tournament wins among teams yet to win a national championship, trailing Oklahoma and Purdue (42 apiece).

Illinois has made five appearances in the NCAA Final Four, finishing as the national runner-up in 2005, placing third in 1949, 1951 and 1952, and tying for third in 1989.

Illinois has the most Final Four appearances among teams yet to win a national title, tied with Houston and Oklahoma.

Brad Underwood has brought Illini basketball back to being a national contender. His rebuild of the program brought success in year three of his tenure, leading the Illini to a top-25 finish and what would have been an NCAA Tournament appearance before the postseason was canceled due to COVID-19. He has now directed Illinois to a No. 1 seed in year four as Illinois makes its return to March Madness for the first time since 2013.

While Underwood is making his first NCAA Tournament appearance with Illinois, it is his fifth trip to the big dance with his third program in eight seasons as a Div. I head coach. He led Stephen F. Austin to three consecutive appearances from 2014-2016, advancing to the Round of 32 in 2014 and 2016. He also took Oklahoma State to the NCAA tournament in his lone season in Stillwater in 2017. Underwood owns a 2-4 career record in the NCAA Tournament.

Winners of seven straight and 14 of its last 15, Illinois is ranked No. 2 in the final AP poll of the 2021 season. This is the seventh time in school history that Illinois is in the top 5 of the final AP poll, and first time since 2005, when the Illini finished the season at No. 1.

2021 - No. 2; 1952 - No. 2; 2005 - No. 1; 1951 - No. 5; 2001 - No. 4; 1949 - No. 4; 1989 - No. 3.

Illinois is fresh off winning the 2021 Big Ten Tournament championship, the program’s third conference tournament title and first since 2005.

Illinois has won 23 games, tallying the 34th 20-win season in school history. Following last year’s 21-win shortened season, Illinois has back-to-back 20-win campaigns for the first time since 2013 (23) and 2014 (20).

Illinois is one of only three teams ranked in the top 10 in both offensive (7th) and defensive (5th) efficiency by kenpom.com, joined by Gonzaga and Michigan.

Leading the Illini is Ayo Dosunmu. Owning numbers of 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, Dosunmu is racking up First-Team All-America accolades and contending for National Player of the Year as well. He is the only player in the NCAA over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, all while leading Illinois Basketball back among the nation’s elite.

Dosunmu is on pace to become just the second Big Ten player since 1993 to average 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, joining Ohio State’s Evan Turner, the National Player of the Year in 2009-10.

Dosunmu earned Most Outstanding Player of the Big Ten Tournament, averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the three wins while leading Illinois to the championship.

Dosunmu is a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award, finalist for the Cousy Award, the first-ever first-team AP All-American in school history, and an unanimous first-team All-American by The Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.

Kofi Cockburn ranks second in the NCAA with 16 double-doubles this season. He posted double-doubles in 12 Big Ten games, averaging 18.6 points and 9.9 rebounds during league play.

ranks second in the NCAA with 16 double-doubles this season. He posted double-doubles in 12 Big Ten games, averaging 18.6 points and 9.9 rebounds during league play. Cockburn ranks fourth in the NCAA in field goal percentage at 65.6% and leads the nation with 71 dunks. Cockburn is the only player in the nation averaging at least 15 points and nine rebounds on 65% shooting.

Cockburn is contending for consensus All-America accolades alongside Dosunmu, earning second-team distinction by The Associated Press and The Sporting News and third-team by Sports Illustrated. He also is one of 15 players listed on the Wooden Award National Ballot.

Illinois has now won eight straight games, and 15 of its last 16 since Jan. 19. Illinois’ 29-point victory tied its second-largest margin ever in NCAA Tournament game. 42 vs. Northwestern State (96-54), 3/16/01 29 vs. Drexel (78-49), 3/19/21 29 vs. San Diego State (93-64), 3/15/02.

Illinois shot 57.1% from the field (36-63), making the fourth-most field goals in an NCAA Tournament game in Illinois history. 39 vs. Louisville, 3/24/89 38 vs. North Carolina State, 3/22/51 37 vs. Syracuse, 3/26/89 36 vs. Drexel, 3/19/21.

Illinois had only five turnovers, tied for the third-fewest by an Illini team in NCAA Tournament history. 4 vs. Cincinnati, 3/21/04 4 vs. Fairfield, 3/14/86 5 vs. Drexel, 3/19/21 5 vs. Alabama, 3/16/86.

Illinois outscored Drexel in the paint, 58-16. Illinois’ 58 paint points equaled its season high (Dec. 23 at Penn State).

Illinois improved to 13-3 all-time as a 1 seed, and 30-14 as a higher seed, in the NCAA Tournament.

NCAA

Winner of 18 of its last 19 contests, including seven straight games, Loyola-Chicago, which is making its second NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018, will attempt to punch its ticket to the Sweet 16 for the second time in four years.

Seniors Cameron Krutwig and Lucas Williamson are the winningest four-year players in Loyola men’s basketball history with 98 victories under their belt. The 98 wins are the most ever over a four-year period in school history.

The Ramblers ran of 10 unanswered points midway through the second half to overcome a three-point defcit and earn a 71-60 victory over Georgia Tech Friday in a NCAA tournament First Round game at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse. Williamson poured in a season-high 21 points, his most since December 7, 2019 (25 vs. Quincy) and Braden Norris added 16 points and eight assists for the Ramblers.

Krutwig will graduate as one of the most accomplished players to wear a Loyola uniform. The 6-foot-9 senior center is the third Rambler in four seasons to take home the Larry Bird Trophy as the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, joining his former teammates Clayton Custer (2018) and Marques Townes (2019). Krutwig is the frst center to claim MVC Player of the Year status since Paul Miller (Wichita State) in 2006.

In the last three outings, Krutwig is contributing 16.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.7 apg and 1.7 bpg. Krutwig is the frst Rambler since Alfredrick Hughes (third team) in 1985, to be a first, second or third team All-American. Krutwig is registering 15.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 1.5 apg in his last two appearances against Big Ten opponents.

Loyola, which has buried 10 or more threes in three of the last four outings, is 8-0 this sason when it sinks double-digit treys.

One of the top teams in the nation in scoring defense over the last four seasons, Loyola fnds itself among the NCAA’s best again this year, ranking frst in the country in that category, with an average of 55.7 ppg, through games of March 19.