MEDIA TIMEOUT - 3:51 left in 1st - No. 5 Illinois 33, Northwestern 17

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Good evening as No. 6 Illinois (14-5, 10-3) host Northwestern (6-12, 3-11) for a Tuesday night matchup.

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated home office as we're about an hour from the opening tip.

NOTE: Please join us as we live-blog and discuss the Illini game here in our weekly Illini Gameday Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top right of the redesigned site and click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. That's right...IT'S FREE. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff and fellow members of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated community as we keep you up to date of the game in real-time.

Game 20: Northwestern at No. 5 Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021: 8 p.m. CST, State Farm Center (Champaign, Ill.)

Capacity: N/A (NO FANS!)

Records: Illinois 14-5, 10-3 in Big Ten Conference; 21–10, 13–7 in Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season. Northwestern 6-12, 3-11 in Big Ten Conference; 13-19, 4-16 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 12

Series notes: Illinois leads the all-time series, 138-42. The previous five matchups between the two schools have been decided by an average of four points.

TV: BTN; – Brandon Gaudin (Play-by-Play), Robbie Hummel (Analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Trent Meachem (analyst).

Projected Starters:

Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu - G

Trent Frazier - G

Adam Miller - G

Jacob Grandison - F

Kofi Cockburn - C

--------------

Northwestern

Chase Audige - G

Anthony Gaines - G

Miller Kopp - F

Pete Nance - F

Ryan Young - F

PRE-GAME NOTES:

Illinois owns a combined 10 victories in Quads 1 and 2, tied for third-most in the NCAA. Illinois’ six Quad 1 wins, meanwhile, is also tied for third nationally.

Illinois checks in at No. 5 in this week’s AP rankings. It is the first time the Illini appear in the Top 5 of a February poll since 2005, and just the fourth time in the last 65 seasons (1989, 2001 and 2005).

Illinois’ 10-3 conference record is its best through 13 games since the 2005 Big Ten championship team started 13-0 en route to a 15-1 league record. Over the last two Big Ten seasons, Illinois has the best win percentage (.697) and is tied for the most wins (23).

Leading the Illini is Ayo Dosunmu. Owning numbers of 21.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, Dosunmu is solidifying his candidacy for First-Team All-America status and has moved into the National Player of the Year conversation.

He is the only player in the NCAA over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, all while leading Illinois Basketball back among the nation’s elite.

Dosunmu is on pace to become just the second Big Ten player since 1993 to average 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, joining Ohio State’s Evan Turner, the National Player of the Year in 2009-10.

Kofi Cockburn ranks second in the NCAA with 14 double-doubles this season. He has posted double-doubles in 11 of 13 Big Ten games, averaging 18.9 points and 11.4 rebounds during league play.

At 17.4 ppg and 10.6 rpg overall, Cockburn is one of just three players from the high-major conferences currently averaging a double-double. He is on pace to become the first Illini player since Nick Weatherspoon in 1973 (25.0 ppg, 12.3 rpg) to average a double-double for an entire season.

Cockburn is one of seven players nationally averaging at least 17 points and 10 rebounds, and he is the only player in the NCAA averaging 15+ points and 10+ boards while shooting at least 65%.

Trent Frazier has seen his scoring increase recently, averaging 14.8 points (74) while making an average of 2.8 treys per contest (14) over the last five games.

NORTHWESTERN TIMEOUT - 16:46 left in 1st - No. 5 Illinois 14, Northwestern 3 - Illini passing has been crisp (six assists on six FGs with no turnovers) and Illinois has made 6 of 7 from the field.

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 14:39 left in 1st - No. 5 Illinois 17, Northwestern 7 - Illini has hit all three three-point shots and they've all been WIDE OPEN. Northwestern has really taken a step back defensively in the last two seasons. Adam Miller hits a three from the wing and he's starting to build confidence on both ends.

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 14:39 left in 1st - No. 5 Illinois 23, Northwestern 7 - Northwestern has gone nearly four minutes without scoring and with the way they haven't defended Illinois at all yet tonight, a scoring drought is a really bad strategy.

Kofi Cockburn just picked up foul number two and will likely be sitting next to Underwood for a long time in this first half.

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 7:34 left in 1st - No. 5 Illinois 25, Northwestern 9 - Illinois hasn't scored in three minutes but still lead by 16 because Northwestern can't get an uncontested look on the other end (4 of 17 from the field).

Adam Miller with seven early points and Jacob Grandison with a stat-stuffing evening (five points, two assists and two rebounds).

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 3:51 left in 1st - No. 5 Illinois 33, Northwestern 17 - You would think Brad Underwood would be pleased with a 16-point lead. You would be wrong. Curbelo commits a bad turnover and Underwood turns to his walk-on son and asks "What are we doing out there?"

Tyler Underwood's answer: "I don't know."