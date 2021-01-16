LIVE: No. 24 Buckeyes Arrive in Champaign vs. No. 14 Illini

Good morning and welcome to the State Farm Center where No. 12 Illinois (9-3, 3-1) will host No. 21 Ohio State on national television.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Good morning and welcome to the State Farm Center where No. 12 Illinois (9-3, 5-1) will host No. 24 Ohio State (10-3, 4-3).

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., as we're about a few hours from the opening tip.

NOTE: Please join us as we live-blog and discuss the Illini game here in our weekly Illini Gameday Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top right of the redesigned site and click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. That's right...IT'S FREE. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff and fellow members of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated community as we keep you up to date of the game in real-time.

Game 13: No. 24 Ohio State at No. 14 Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Sunday, Jan. 16, 2021: 11 a.m. CST, State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: N/A (NO FANS!)

Records: Maryland 10-3, 4-3 in Big Ten Conference; 24-7, 14-6 in the Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season. Illinois 9-3, 5-1 in Big Ten Conference; 21–10, 13–7 in Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season.

Line: Illinois by 6.5

Series notes: Illinois leads the all-time series 106-79 and Illinois leads 62-27 in Champaign. Today is the first time in four years that the Illini face the Buckeyes in Champaign. The last meeting came on Jan. 1, 2017, a 75-70 Illini victory.

TV: FOX; Tim Brando (PBP), Donny Marshall (Analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst).

Projected Starters:

Ohio State

Justin Ahrens - G

Duane Washington, Jr. - G

Justice Sueing - F

E.J. Liddell - F

Kyle Young - F

----

Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu - G

Trent Frazier - G

Adam Miller - G

Da'Monte Williams- G

Kofi Cockburn - C

NOTES:

Illinois is 1-2 in top-25 match-ups so far this season, 95-92 all-time, and 35-10 at State Farm Center.

Leading the Illini is first-team All-America candidate Ayo Dosunmu . Owning numbers of 22.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, Dosunmu is one of only two players in the nation averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds and four assists this season.

. Owning numbers of 22.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, Dosunmu is one of only two players in the nation averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds and four assists this season. Kofi Cockburn leads the NCAA with nine double-doubles on the year. He has registered double-doubles in six of seven Big Ten contests and is averaging 20.1 points and 11.1 boards during league play on 72% shooting.

leads the NCAA with nine double-doubles on the year. He has registered double-doubles in six of seven Big Ten contests and is averaging 20.1 points and 11.1 boards during league play on 72% shooting. Da’Monte Williams leads the nation in 3-point shooting (min. 20 attempts), connecting on 21-of-33 for 63.6%.

leads the nation in 3-point shooting (min. 20 attempts), connecting on 21-of-33 for 63.6%. Over the last three games, freshman Adam Miller is averaging 11.0 points (33) and making an average of 3.0 treys (9) while shooting 40.9% from behind the arc (9-22).

is averaging 11.0 points (33) and making an average of 3.0 treys (9) while shooting 40.9% from behind the arc (9-22). Freshman Andre Curbelo leads the Big Ten in assists during league play at 6.1 apg.

leads the Big Ten in assists during league play at 6.1 apg. Ohio State's C.J. Walker (42 of 43; 97.7 pct.) and Duane Washington Jr. (39 of 44; 88.6 pct.) are combining to make 93.1% of their free throw attempts this season (81 of 87). E.J. Liddell is right at 75 pct. (41 of 55).

(42 of 43; 97.7 pct.) and Jr. (39 of 44; 88.6 pct.) are combining to make 93.1% of their free throw attempts this season (81 of 87). E.J. Liddell is right at 75 pct. (41 of 55). In 10 seasons as a head coach, three at Gardner Webb (2011-13), three at Butler (2015-17) and now in Year Four at Ohio State, Chris Holtmann is 25-32 overall against opponents ranked among the Associated Press Top 25. He was 0-2 at Gardner-Webb and 13-13 at Butler. His teams were 6-9 vs. Top 10 foes at Butler and 3-4 vs. Top 5 opponents. He is 12-18 at Ohio State.

UNIFORM UPDATE:

Illinois is going with the white uniforms with the script 'Illinois' on the front and Ohio State is going with the red uniforms.