LIVE: UW Timeout (15:41 left): No. 12 Illinois 11, No. 19 Wisconsin 4

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Good evening and welcome to the State Farm Center for a matchup of two Top 20 programs and a key battle for the Big Ten Conference regular season championship as No. 12 Illinois (12-5, 8-3) will host No. 19 Wisconsin (14-5, 8-4).

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., as we're about a few hours from the opening tip.

NOTE: Please join us as we live-blog and discuss the Illini game here in our weekly Illini Gameday Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top right of the redesigned site and click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. That's right...IT'S FREE. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff and fellow members of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated community as we keep you up to date of the game in real-time.

Game 18: No. 19 Wisconsin at No. 12 Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021: 1:30 p.m. CST, State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: N/A (NO FANS!)

Records: Wisconsin 14-5, 8-4 in Big Ten Conference; 21-10, 14-6 in the Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season. Illinois 12-5, 8-3 in Big Ten Conference; 21–10, 13–7 in Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season.

Line: Illinois by 4

Series notes: Illinois leads the all-time series 111-89 and leads 68-28 in Champaign. However, Wisconsin has won seven games in a row on the Illini home floor.

TV: FOX; Kevin Kugler (Play-by-Play), Donny Marshall (Analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Doug Altenberger (analyst).

Projected Starters:

Wisconsin

D'Mitrik Trice - G

Brad Davison - G

Aleem Ford - F

Tyler Wahl - F

Micah Potter - C

----

Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu - G

Trent Frazier - G

Adam Miller - G

Jacob Grandison - F

Kofi Cockburn - C

UNIFORM UPDATE:

Illinois is going with the script 'Illinois' white uniforms and Wisconsin is going with the red uniforms with the white trim.

PRE-GAME NOTES

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn leads the NCAA with 12 double-doubles this season. He has posted double-doubles in nine of 11 Big Ten games, averaging 18.4 points and 11.0 rebounds during league play. At 16.8 ppg and 10.2 rpg, Cockburn is one of 19 players nationally – and one of just three from the high-major conferences – currently averaging a double-double. He is on pace to become the first Illini player since Nick Weatherspoon in 1973 (25.0 ppg, 12.3 rpg) to average a double-double for an entire season.

Trent Frazier has been on fire the last three games, averaging 18.7 points (56) and shooting 44% from 3-point range (11-25) while making an average of 3.7 treys.

Freshman Andre Curbelo ranks second in the Big Ten in assists during league play at 5.5 apg. He is averaging 4.6 assists on the season, currently ranking fourth on the school’s all-time freshman assists chart behind legendary Illini point guards Bruce Douglas, Derek Harper and Dee Brown. Curbelo is averaging 10.0 points (20), 4.5 rebounds (9) and 6.0 assists (12) over the last two games.

Jacob Grandison has scored 27 points over the last four games (6.8 ppg) after totaling 29 points through this season’s first 13 games (2.2 ppg).

Da’Monte Williams leads the nation in 3-point shooting (min. 30 attempts), connecting on 22-of-37 for 59.5%.

Since scoring a season-low 63 points in the Maryland loss, Illinois is averaging 78.8 points over the last four games (315). Illinois has held seven of its last eight opponents to less than 44% shooting. Since the loss to Ohio State, Illini foes are shooting a combined 39.4% over the last three games (74-188).

Illinois is 10-0 this season when holding teams to less than 45% shooting. Illinois is 10-0 when shooting more free throws than its opponent, compared to 2-5 in games where it gets to the foul line less than the opposition.

Today's Game Officials:

Bo Boroski, Rob Kueneman, Courtney Green

LIVE: UW Timeout (15:41 left): No. 12 Illinois 11, No. 19 Wisconsin 4 - After three terrible possessions, Illinois have relied on its 1-2 punch of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn to turn this game completely in their favor. Cockburn already with four points and altering anything Micah Potter wants to do inside.