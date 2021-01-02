LIVE BLOG: No. 15 Illini Hosts Purdue to open 2021

A belated Happy New Year and welcome to the State Farm Center where No. 15 Illinois (7-3, 3-1) will host Purdue (7-4, 2-2).

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- A belated Happy New Year and welcome to the State Farm Center where No. 15 Illinois (7-3, 3-1) will host Purdue (7-4, 2-2).

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., as we're about an hour from the opening tip.

NOTE: Please join us as we live-blog and discuss the Illini game here in our weekly Illini Gameday Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top right of the redesigned site and click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. That's right...IT'S FREE. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff and fellow members of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated community as we keep you up to date of the game in real-time.

Game 11: Purdue at No. 15 Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020: 5 p.m. CST, State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: N/A (NO FANS!)

Records: Purdue 7-4, 2-2 in Big Ten Conference; 16-15, 9-11 in the Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season. Illinois 7-3, 3-1 in Big Ten Conference; 21–10, 13–7 in Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season.

Line: Illinois by 7.5

Series notes: Purdue leads the all-time series 102-89 but Illinois leads 58-36 in Champaign. In its last trip to State Farm Center, Purdue’s 37 points marked the fewest allowed by an Illini opponent in 12 years, since a 70-37 win over Northwestern on Jan. 27, 2008. It was the fewest points scored by Purdue, meanwhile, since totaling 33 on Jan. 3, 1949.

TV: BTN; Brandon Gaudin (PBP), Stephen Bardo (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst).

Here is the Top 25 & Big Ten' lineup of games for the rest of today:

No. 8 West Virginia (8-2, 1-1) at Oklahoma (5-2, 1-1) - CURRENTLY PLAYING ON ESPN2

No. 23 Oklahoma State (6-2, 0-2) at No. 13 Texas Tech (8-2, 1-1) CURRENTLY PLAYING ON ESPN+

Alabama (6-3, 1-0) at No. 7 Tennessee (7-0, 1-0), 5 p.m., ESPN2

No. 17 Michigan State (6-3, 0-3) at Nebraska (4-6, 0-3), 7 p.m., BTN

Stanford (5-2, 1-0) at No. 21 Oregon (7-1, 2-0), 9 p.m., ESPN2

Projected Starters:

Purdue

Eric Hunter Jr.- G

Sasha Stefanovic- G

Brandon Newman - G

Mason Gillis - G/F

Trevion Williams - F

----

Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu - G

Trent Frazier - G

Adam Miller - G

Da'Monte Williams- G

Kofi Cockburn - C

NOTES:

Illinois carries an 8-game winning streak at State Farm Center and has won five straight Big Ten home games.

Illinois ranks sixth in kenpom offensive efficiency. That is the program’s highest rating since the 2005 NCAA runner-up squad had the nation’s No. 3 offense.

Da’Monte Williams leads the nation in 3-point shooting (min. 20 attempts), connecting on 16-of-23 for 69.6 percent.

Illinois point guard Ayo Dosunmu and center Kofi Cockburn are the most prolific tandem in college basketball, combining to average 41.3 points per game. Dosunmu is the NCAA’s fourth-leading scorer at 24.1 ppg, while Cockburn is 127th at 17.2 ppg.

Purdue has a balanced attack as seven players average between 6.2 and 14.1 points per game.

Purdue is looking for its first win on the road against a top-15 team since a Feb. 25, 2012, victory at Michigan (75-61). It also marks the last time an unranked Purdue team won over a top-15 team on the road. Purdue has won four games under Painter against top-15 teams on the road.

Purdue has outrebounded 10 of 11 opponents this year and ranks third in the Big Ten in rebound margin (+9.6).

UNIFORM UPDATE:

Illinois will be in the throwback white uniforms with the script Illinois across the chest. Purdue will be in the classic black road uniforms. These are the uniforms both teams wore last year in this matchup in Champaign.