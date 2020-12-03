LIVE BLOG: HALFTIME - No. 2 Baylor 31, No. 5 Illinois 30

Good evening from Illini Now Sports Illustrated home office where No. 5 Illinois (3-0) takes on No. 2 Baylor (2-0) for a 9 p.m. CST tip in Indianapolis

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at my home office and my flat screen television as we're about 20 minutes from the opening tip. I did not make the trip to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis tonight as traveling during this coronavirus pandemic has been made difficult.

Game 3: No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 5 Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020: 9 p.m. CST, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Capacity: N/A (NO FANS!)

Records: Baylor 2-0; 26-4, 15-3 in the Big 12 Conference in 2019-20 season. Illinois 3-0; 21–10, 13–7 in Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season.

Line: Baylor by 4.5

Series notes: Illinois has won all three of the all-time matchups against Ohio but the only game after 1987 was on Nov. 28, 2014 in Las Vegas when the Illini won 62-54.

TV: ESPN; Dan Shulman (Play-By-Play), Dick Vitale (analyst), Holly Rowe (Reporter)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst).

NOTES: Baylor head coach Scott Drew, who was named the 2020 Big 12 Coach of the Year, will coach his first game of the season after missing two games due to testing positive for COVID-19. Associate head coach Jerome Tang served as BU’s acting head coach for its first two wins of the season.

Tonight marks Illinois’ first top-5 match-up since the 2005 NCAA Championship game, when the topranked Illini fell to No. 2 North Carolina, 75-70 (4/4/2005). Illinois is 10-8 all-time in top-5 match-ups, with its last win a 72-57 victory over No. 4 Louisville in the 2005 Final Four (4/2/2005).

Illinois has never beaten a top-2 team away from home. Its highest-ranked win outside of Champaign happened against No. 3 on three separate occasions, most recently on a Nick Anderson 35-footer at the buzzer to stun third-ranked Indiana, 70-67, on March 5, 1989.

Baylor is playing its 244th game as a ranked team under Drew – BU was ranked in 2 of 2197 games over the program’s 97 seasons prior to Drew. Since 2008-09, BU has been ranked in 241 of 423 games. Baylor has been top-10 nationally in offensive rebounding percentage a nation’s-best 7 straight years.

UNIFORM UPDATE: Illinois is going with the all blue uniforms and Baylor will be in all gold tonight.

UPDATE: Illinois going with the same starting lineup as the previous three games: Dosunmu, Frazier, Miller, Williams and Cockburn.

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 15:03 left in 1st: No. 5 Illinois 8, No. 2 Baylor 6 - Illinois finding shooting range from the 3-point line early but also being careless with the basketball (three turnovers). Cockburn's shot blocking presence is a major early problem for Baylor.

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 11:11 left in 1st: No. 2 Baylor 14, No. 5 Illinois 10 - Baylor has 12 of its 14 points in the paint and are really using the shot fake to avoid the Illinois centers (Kofi & Giorgi). Both teams allergic to foul shots (0 for 6 combined).

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 7:20 left in 1st: No. 5 Illinois 21, No. 2 Baylor 21 - Adam Miller isn't short on confidence after missing his first four shots. The freshman nails two mid-range jumpers to keep Illini in this game. Illini seem to have solved its early turnover problem.

BAYLOR TIMEOUT - 4:02 left in 1st: No. 5 Illinois 25, No. 2 Baylor 23 - Welcome to the Giorgi Bezhanishvili post move clinic. The junior has eight points and has been excellent on the offensive end as Illini try to survive without Kofi.

ILLINI TIMEOUT - 0:41 left in 1st: No. 5 Illinois 30, No. 2 Baylor 29 - With 41 seconds left in 1st, Illini are up 1 and...Ayo Dosunmu has been basically terrible so far.

HALFTIME - No. 2 Baylor 31, No. 5 Illinois 30 - Both teams are out of sync offensively but Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili with 13 points and three rebounds in just 12 minutes. The defensive job that Illinois has done on Davion Mitchell has been impressive. Ayo Dosunmu just produced his worst half of basketball this season (3 pts, 1 of 6 and one assist) but Illinois is just down one.

