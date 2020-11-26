FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
LIVE BLOG: No. 8 Illini Hosts Chicago State

Good morning from State Farm Center where No. 8 Illinois (1-0) hosts Chicago State (0-1) for a 11 a.m. tip.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Welcome once again to the State Farm Center where No. 8 Illinois (1-0) will host Chicago State (0-1) after the Illini easily dispatched North Carolina A&T 121-60 yesterday in the 2020-21 season opener. Chicago State lost 84-61 yesterday to Ohio in this event. The Illini will play Ohio tomorrow at noon. 

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center media room in Champaign, Ill., as we're about an hour from the opening tip.

Game 2: Chicago State at Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019: 5 p.m. CST, State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 16,618 (NO FANS!)

Records: Chicago State 0-1; Illinois 1-0.

Line: Illinois by 39

Series notes: Illinois has won all 12 all-time matchups against Chicago State with the last one coming in 2015 when the Illini defeated CSU 82-79. 

TV: BTN; Kevin Kugler (PBP), Stephen Bardo (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst).

Here is the league's lineup of games for tonight:

Nevada at Nebraska - 1 p.m. CST

Purdue vs. Clemson - Melboune, Fla., - 7:30 p.m. CST

10:30 a.m. UPDATE - The uniforms today appear to be Illinois in the all orange and Chicago State in the black. 

10:40 a.m. UPDATE - Illinois likely to go with the same lineup as the opener with four guards surrounding Kofi Cockburn. Starters are likely Frazier, Dosunmu, Williams, Miller and Cockburn. 

INJURY UPDATE: No signs of Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (foot) or Austin Hutcherson (back) during warmups today for the Illini. Illinois played 14 players (including three walk-ons) yesterday in the 62-point win over North Carolina A&T. 

