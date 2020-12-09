LIVE: No. 6 Illinois at No. 10 Duke in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Good evening from the Illini Now Sports Illustrated home office where No. 6 Illinois (3-1) plays at No. 10 Duke (2-0) for a 8:30 p.m. CST tip at Cameroon Indoor Stadium.

Good evening from the Illini Now Sports Illustrated home office where No. 6 Illinois (3-1) plays at No. 10 Duke (2-0) for a 8:30 p.m. CST tip at Cameroon Indoor Stadium.

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at my home office and my flat screen television as we're about an hour from the opening tip. I did not make the trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. tonight as traveling during this coronavirus pandemic has been made difficult.

Game 5: No. 6 Illinois at No. 10 Duke

Date/Time/Place: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020: 8:30 p.m. CST, Cameron Indoor Stadium

Capacity: N/A (NO FANS!)

Records: Illinois 3-1; 21–10, 13–7 in Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season. Duke 2-1; 25-6, 15-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2019-20 season.

Line: Duke by 3.5

Series notes: Duke leads the all-time series 5-2 but Illinois has won the only matchup in Durham, N.C. in Illinois’ biggest win in the series: a 75-65 victory on Dec. 2, 1995 in its only previous trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium, as Lou Henson’s Illini snapped the Blue Devils’ 95-game non-conference home court winning streak. It remains one of only 10 non-ACC home losses in Coach K’s 41-year career. Duke, the winningest team in ACC/Big Ten Challenge history. The Blue Devils are 19-2 in the Challenge – including a perfect 9-0 at home – and own an eight-game winning streak in the event. Illinois has dropped three straight in the Challenge, looking for its first victory since defeating N.C. State at home in 2016.

TV: ESPN; Jon Sciambi (Play-By-Play), Jay Bilas (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst).

NOTES: Illinois preseason All-American Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 23.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, Dosunmu is one of only two players in the nation currently averaging at least 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Illinois is 27-27 all-time in top-10 match-ups, with its last win a 60-50 home victory while ranked sixth over No. 7 Michigan State on Jan. 5, 2006. The Illini are just 2-11 in top-10 match-ups on the road, with both wins posted in the span of one week by the 1989 Flyin’ Illini:

The Illini (3-1) currently rank second in the nation in offensive rebound rate, grabbing 47.2 percent of its missed shots. Illinois is seventh nationally in defensive rebounding, meanwhile, allowing opponents to claim just 15.3 percent of its misses. Illinois ranks third in the NCAA in rebound margin at +26.5 per game.

Duke sophomore forward Matthew Hurt’s 19.0 points per game leads the Blue Devils. The watch list candidate for the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy has posted consecutive 20-point games for the first time in his career. Hurt, whose .415 career three-point field goal percentage ranks fifth on Duke’s all-time list, was 6-of-8 from three-point range against Bellarmine. He had 21 points and 13 rebounds in the loss to Michigan State last week.

Dosunmu and Hurt teamed up for a gold medal at the 2018 FIBA U-18 Americas.

Since the start of last season, Duke has held 15 opponents to 25 percent or less from behind the three-point line, which is second most nationally. In that time, the Blue Devils are 13-2 when doing so.

Duke freshman DJ Steward came off the bench against Coppin State, to pour in a game-high 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting (4-of-9 from three-point range) with nine rebounds in 33 minutes.

UNIFORM UPDATE: Illinois will be in the all-orange uniforms tonight and Duke will be in all white.

Illinois is 1-0 this season and 13-9 all-time under Brad Underwood in the all orange uniforms.

