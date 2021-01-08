LIVE BLOG: No. 12 Illinois Looking For Fourth Straight Win At Northwestern

No. 12 Illinois (8-3, 4-1) will play at Northwestern (6-3, 3-2) with tip time being 8 p.m. CST at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.

We're about an hour from the opening tip.

Game 12: No. 12 Illinois at Northwestern

Date/Time/Place: Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020: 8 p.m. CST, Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

Capacity: N/A (NO FANS!)

Records: Illinois 8-3 overall, 4-1 in Big Ten Conference; 21–10 overall, 13–7 in Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season. Northwestern 6-3 overall, 3-2 in Big Ten Conference; 8-23 overall, 3-17 in Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season.

Line: Illinois by 6

Series notes: Illinois leads the all-time series 138-42 and leads 63-28 in Evanston. Illinois currently holds a four-game winning streak over the Wildcats. In its last game at Welsh-Ryan Arena, Illinois took home a 74-66 win thanks to Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn accounting for 57 of Illinois’ 74 points and 27 of its 42 rebounds. The Illini secured its 11th Big Ten win to secure its first league record above .500 since 2010.

TV: BTN; Kevin Kugler (PBP), Brian Butch (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst).

Projected Starters:

Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu - G

Trent Frazier - G

Adam Miller - G

Da'Monte Williams - G

Kofi Cockburn - C

Northwestern

Boo Buie - G

Chase Audige - G

Miller Kopp - G/F

Robbie Beran - F

Pete Nance - C

NOTES:

No. 12 Illinois carries a three-game winning streak into Thursday night's contest at Northwestern. • Illinois ranks sixth in kenpom offensive efficiency. That is the program's highest rating since the 2005 NCAA Runner-Up squad had the nation's No. 3 offense. • Illinois' three losses came away from home to teams currently ranked in the top 15 with a combined record of 23-5. • Leading the Illini is first-team All-America candidate Ayo Dosunmu . Owning numbers of 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, Dosunmu is the only player in the nation averaging at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists this season. • Kofi Cockburn ranks second in the NCAA with seven double-doubles on the year. He has registered double-doubles in four of five Big Ten contests and is averaging 20.4 points and 11.2 boards in league play. • Dosunmu and Cockburn are the fourth-highest scoring duo in the nation, combining for 39.9 points per game. • Freshman Andre Curbelo leads the Big Ten in assists during league play at 6.6 assists per game.

Da'Monte Williams leads the nation in 3-point shooting (min. 20 attempts), connecting on 19-of-28 for 67.9 percent.

Illinois is off to a 4-1 start in Big Ten play for the first time since 2012.

UNIFORM UPDATE:

Illinois will be in the throwback orange 'Fighting Illini' uniforms with the number in the middle across the chest.