LIVE BLOG: No. 18 Illinois Returns Home to Host Indiana

Good afternoon from State Farm Center where No. 18 Illinois (6-3, 2-1) hosts Indiana (5-3, 0-1) for a 3 p.m. tip.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- A belated Merry Christmas (happy Boxing Day) and welcome to the State Farm Center where No. 18 Illinois (6-3, 2-1) will host Indiana (5-3, 0-1).

After concluding a stretch with five out of six games away from home, Illinois will play five of its next seven at home, beginning today vs. Indiana.

Game 10: Indiana at No. 18 Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020: 3 p.m. CST, State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: N/A (NO FANS!)

Records: Indiana 5-3, 0-1 in Big Ten Conference; 20-12, 9-11 in the Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season. Illinois 6-3, 2-1 in Big Ten Conference; 21–10, 13–7 in Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season.

Line: Illinois by 6.5

Series notes: Indiana leads the all-time series 93-88 but Illinois leads 53-34 in Champaign.

TV: FS1; Brandon Gaudin (PBP), Stephen Bardo (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst).

Here is the Top 25 & Big Ten' lineup of games for today:

No. 8 Houston (6-0) at UCF (3-1) - CURRENTLY PLAYING ON ABC

No. 23 Ohio State (7-1, 1-1) at Northwestern (5-1, 2-0) CURRENTLY PLAYING ON FS1

No. 16 Virginia (4-1) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (6-0) in Fort Worth, Texas - 3 p.m. CST, CBS

Projected Starters:

Indiana

Aljami Durham - G

Armaan Franklin - G

Rob Phinisee - G

Trace Jackson-Davis - F

Race Thompson - F

Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu - G

Trent Frazier - G

Adam Miller - G

Da'Monte Williams- G

Kofi Cockburn - C

