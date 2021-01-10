LIVE: No. 12 Illini Trying to End Maryland's Three-Game Win Streak in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Good evening and welcome to the State Farm Center where No. 12 Illinois (9-3, 5-1) will host Maryland (6-6, 1-5).
I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.
Game 13: Maryland at No. 15 Illinois
Date/Time/Place: Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021: 7 p.m. CST, State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.
Capacity: N/A (NO FANS!)
Records: Maryland 6-6, 1-5 in Big Ten Conference; 24-7, 14-6 in the Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season. Illinois 9-3, 5-1 in Big Ten Conference; 21–10, 13–7 in Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season.
Line: Illinois by 9.5
Series notes: Maryland leads the all-time series 11-6 and leads Illinois 4-1 in Champaign including the last three in a row. Illinois dropped its first conference home game of the 2019-20 season, falling 75-66 to No. 9 Maryland in the first-ever Friday night Big Ten game held at State Farm Center.
TV: BTN; Lisa Byington (PBP), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Trent Meacham (analyst).
Projected Starters:
Maryland
Eric Ayala - G
Darryl Morsell - G
Aaron Wiggins - G
Hakim Hart - G/F
Donta Scott - F
----
Illinois
Ayo Dosunmu - G
Trent Frazier - G
Adam Miller - G
Da'Monte Williams- G
Kofi Cockburn - C
NOTES:
- Illinois is 5-1 in Big Ten play, the program’s best start since 2005 when the Illini won its first 15 league games.
- Illinois has won nine straight at State Farm Center. As part of that run, the Illini have won six in a row over Big Ten foes, its longest streak since also winning six consecutive B1G home games from Feb. 7, 2013-Jan. 4, 2014.
- Illinois ranks sixth in kenpom.com team rankings as well as No. 6 in offensive efficiency. Those are the program’s highest ratings since the 2005 NCAA runner-up squad rated second overall with the nation’s No. 3 offense.
- Leading the Illini is first-team All-America candidate Ayo Dosunmu. Owning numbers of 22.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, Dosunmu is the only player in the nation averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists this season
- Da’Monte Williams leads the nation in 3-point shooting (min. 20 attempts), connecting on 21-of-32 for 65.6%
- Freshman guard Andre Curbelo leads the Big Ten in assists during league play at 6.7 apg
- Maryland has won the rebounding battle in all six of its victories this season. Dating back to last year, it has won 15 consecutive games in which it has won the rebounding battle. The last loss came at Wisconsin on Jan. 15, 2020.
- Maryland has won 17 of its last 18 games when Darryl Morsell has reached double figures. The streak was 17 straight before it was snapped at Purdue on Dec. 25, 2020.