LIVE: No. 12 Illini Trying to End Maryland's Three-Game Win Streak in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Good evening and welcome to the State Farm Center where No. 12 Illinois (9-3, 5-1) will host Maryland (6-6, 1-5).

Game 13: Maryland at No. 15 Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021: 7 p.m. CST, State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: N/A (NO FANS!)

Records: Maryland 6-6, 1-5 in Big Ten Conference; 24-7, 14-6 in the Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season. Illinois 9-3, 5-1 in Big Ten Conference; 21–10, 13–7 in Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season.

Line: Illinois by 9.5

Series notes: Maryland leads the all-time series 11-6 and leads Illinois 4-1 in Champaign including the last three in a row. Illinois dropped its first conference home game of the 2019-20 season, falling 75-66 to No. 9 Maryland in the first-ever Friday night Big Ten game held at State Farm Center.

TV: BTN; Lisa Byington (PBP), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Trent Meacham (analyst).

Projected Starters:

Maryland

Eric Ayala - G

Darryl Morsell - G

Aaron Wiggins - G

Hakim Hart - G/F

Donta Scott - F

----

Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu - G

Trent Frazier - G

Adam Miller - G

Da'Monte Williams- G

Kofi Cockburn - C

NOTES: