LIVE BLOG: 2:50 left in 1st: Ohio 31, No. 8 Illinois 30

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Welcome one more time this week to the State Farm Center where No. 8 Illinois (2-0) will host Ohio (2-0) after the Illini easily dispatched North Carolina A&T 121-60 on Wednesday and defeated Chicago State 97-38 on Thanksgiving.

Ohio defeated Chicago State 84-61 Wednesday and then had a brilliant second half to beat North Carolina A&T 84-72 on Thanksgiving.

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., as we're about an hour from the opening tip.

------------------

Game 3: Ohio at Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Friday, Nov. 27, 2020: Noon CST, State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: N/A (NO FANS!)

Records: Ohio 2-0; 17-15, 8-10 in the Mid-American Conference in 2019-20 season. Illinois 2-0; 21–10, 13–7 in Big Ten Conference in 2019-20 season.

Line: Illinois by 16.5

Series notes: Illinois has won all four of the all-time matchups against Ohio but the last game between the two programs was the day after Christmas in 1980 when the Illini won 84-54 in Assembly Hall in Champaign.

TV: BTN; Kevin Kugler (PBP), Stephen Bardo (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst).

---------------------

Here is the Top 25 & Big Ten' lineup of games for today:

Auburn (1-0) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (1-0) in Fort Myers, Fla. - CURRENTLY PLAYING ON FOX

Western Kentucky (2-0) vs. No. 15 West Virginia (2-0) in Sioux Falls, SD - 12:30 p.m. CST, ESPN

Saint Joseph (0-1) vs. No. 6 Kansas (0-1) in Fort Myers, Fla. - 1 p.m. CST, FS1

Sam Houston State (0-1) at No. 14 Texas Tech (1-0) - 1 p.m. CST, ESPNU

Boise State (0-0) at No. 17 Houston (1-0) - 2 p.m. CST, ESPN+

Navy (1-0) at Maryland (1-0) - 2 p.m. CST, BTN

Pepperdine (1-0) vs. No. 22 UCLA (0-1) - 2 p.m. CST, Pac 12 Network

Southern (0-1) at No. 5 Iowa (1-0) - 4 p.m. CST, BTN

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-1) at No. 24 Rutgers (1-0) - 6 p.m. CST, BTN

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-1) at No. 7 Wisconsin (1-0) - 8 p.m. CST, BTN

-----------------------

Uniform Update - 11:40 a.m. - Illinois will be in the all white uniforms today (no throwback) and Ohio will be in all green.

----------------------

11:55 a.m. UPDATE - Same five starters for Illinois: Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier, Adam Miller, Da'Monte Williams and Kofi Cockburn.

---------------------

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 15:42 left in 1st: No. 8 Illinois 7, Ohio 7 - Dosunmu with four quick points but Illini having difficulty handling Ohio point guard Jason Preston (5 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound). Outside looks are not falling early for the Illini.

-----------------------

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 11:44 left in 1st: Ohio 15, No. 8 Illinois 13 - Four early turnovers and an inability to handle Preston is currently holding Illini back early in this game. Ayo Dosunmu keeping Illinois well within striking distance to make a run.

-----------------------

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 7:51 left in 1st: No. 8 Illinois 21, Ohio 21 - Illinois already going into its bench with Da'Monte Williams getting his second foul. Offensive possessions look clunky and with no consistent ball movement. Dosunmu needs some help locking down Ohio point guard Jason Preston (12 points, 2 assists).

--------------------------

OHIO TIMEOUT - 5:49 left in 1st: No. 8 Illinois 27, Ohio 21 - Dosunmu has done a much better job in this 2-minute stretch on Preston, which has led to one-shot possessions for Ohio. Illinois currently on a 7-0 run.

------------------------

MEDIA TIMEOUT - 3:36 left in 1st: No. 8 Illinois 30, Ohio 25 - Brad Underwood with his first send-a-message substitution of the season as he puts in walk-on Zach Griffith for Coleman Hawkins. Dosunmu is 6 of 9 from the field with 13 points. Ohio has eight points off Illinois turnovers.

--------------

ILLINI TIMEOUT - 2:50 left in 1st: Ohio 31, No. 8 Illinois 30 - Quick 6-0 run for Ohio on some more Illini turnovers and Underwood wants to chat. He doesn't yell but yet gives his team that 'so, who thought this one would be easy?' look.

-----------------------