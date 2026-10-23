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Live Game Thread, Updates for Illinois Basketball vs. Baylor Exhibition

Keep track of the Illinois vs. Baylor basketball score in Friday's exhibition matchup in Champaign with our periodic game updates
Jason Langendorf|
Illinois forward Jake Davis (15) runs back on defense after sinking a shot in the Illini's 105-96 exhibition win at Cincinnati on Oct. 17.
Illinois forward Jake Davis (15) runs back on defense after sinking a shot in the Illini's 105-96 exhibition win at Cincinnati on Oct. 17. | University of Illinois

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Illinois Fighting IlliniBaylor Bears

Illinois basketball will host Baylor in an exhibition matchup Friday at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. The Illini won their first exhibition last Saturday, a 105-96 road win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. Baylor, too, won its first exhibition, an 82-76 win over preseason No. 1 Florida at a neutral site in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Illini will have to wait at least another game for the 2026-27 debut of preseason All-American forward David Mirkovic (foot), who is expected to key the team's offense. Still, the wealth of individual talent on coach Brad Underwood's roster seems almost endless, as six Illini scored in double figures against a solid defensive club in Cincinnati – including two true freshmen in guards Quentin Coleman and Ethan Brown.

And yet, Baylor represents a step up. Bears guards Kayden and Dylan Mingo and Isaac Williams IV are the type of paint penetrators Illinois has struggled with in recent seasons, and Scott Drew – who led Baylor to a national championship as recently as 2001 – is one of the finest defensive coaches in college basketball. In the Bears' exhibition opener, they held the Gators to 34.7 percent shooting – and 13.8 percent on threes.

Illinois vs. Baylor stories

How to Watch Illinois vs. Baylor
3 Important Illinois Questions Ahead of Baylor
Brad Underwood Previews Illinois vs. Baylor
What Illinois Must Prove Against Baylor

Projected starting lineups

Illinois

G: Quentin Coleman
G: Ethan Brown
G: Andrej Stojakovic
F: Zvonimir Ivisic
C: Tomislav Ivisic

Baylor

G: Kayden Mingo
G: Dylan Mingo
G: Brett Decker Jr.
F: Elijah Williams
C: Justin Bodo Bodo

Illinois vs. Baylor live score updates

Check here after Illinois vs. Baylor tips off at 7 p.m. CT and refresh often to follow along. We'll add periodic updates of game action and any important news to come out of tonight's exhibition in real time.

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Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

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