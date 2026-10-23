Live Game Thread, Updates for Illinois Basketball vs. Baylor Exhibition

Illinois basketball will host Baylor in an exhibition matchup Friday at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. The Illini won their first exhibition last Saturday, a 105-96 road win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. Baylor, too, won its first exhibition, an 82-76 win over preseason No. 1 Florida at a neutral site in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Illini will have to wait at least another game for the 2026-27 debut of preseason All-American forward David Mirkovic (foot), who is expected to key the team's offense. Still, the wealth of individual talent on coach Brad Underwood's roster seems almost endless, as six Illini scored in double figures against a solid defensive club in Cincinnati – including two true freshmen in guards Quentin Coleman and Ethan Brown.

And yet, Baylor represents a step up. Bears guards Kayden and Dylan Mingo and Isaac Williams IV are the type of paint penetrators Illinois has struggled with in recent seasons, and Scott Drew – who led Baylor to a national championship as recently as 2001 – is one of the finest defensive coaches in college basketball. In the Bears' exhibition opener, they held the Gators to 34.7 percent shooting – and 13.8 percent on threes.

Illinois vs. Baylor stories

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• What Illinois Must Prove Against Baylor

Back like we never left. pic.twitter.com/HYp5BYDefg — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) October 23, 2026

Projected starting lineups

Illinois

G: Quentin Coleman

G: Ethan Brown

G: Andrej Stojakovic

F: Zvonimir Ivisic

C: Tomislav Ivisic

Baylor

G: Kayden Mingo

G: Dylan Mingo

G: Brett Decker Jr.

F: Elijah Williams

C: Justin Bodo Bodo

Illinois vs. Baylor live score updates

Check here after Illinois vs. Baylor tips off at 7 p.m. CT and refresh often to follow along. We'll add periodic updates of game action and any important news to come out of tonight's exhibition in real time.