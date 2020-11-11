A Goode Day: Illini Sign 4-star Wing Luke Goode to 2021 Class

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The only signature on a National Letter-of-Intent expected for the Illinois men’s basketball 2021 class has been sent in.

On the first day of the early signing period, Luke Goode decided to make his commitment to Illinois official by becoming the first and currently only signee of the Illini’s 2021 recruiting class. Goode averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a high school junior, earning a spot on the Supreme 15 Underclass All-State Team by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

"Luke Goode has been a top priority for us in this 2021 class for quite some time ," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said in a university statement. "Coach Stephen Gentry did an unbelievable job building relationships with Luke and his family during the recruitment process, and we're excited to officially welcome him to our program. With Luke we are adding an elite shooter with great size, the ability to play different positions, and tremendous leadership qualities."

Underwood is scheduled to meet with local and statewide media Wednesday to discuss Goode’s signing.

Goode, who also held scholarship offers from Michigan State, Louisville, Maryland, Iowa, Marquette, Butler, Stanford and Northwestern, is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked No. 74 by ESPN.com, No. 96 by 247Sports.com composite and No. 120 by Rivals.com. Goode’s major skill is something the Illini missed last season on its roster as he’s seen by several scouting publications and his future college head coach as an elite shooter with a range that could stretch out defenses if he develops into the classic wing forward in Underwood’s offense.

“Luke is the ideal fit for our needs in this class as a wing with size who can really shoot it,” Underwood said. “He has an extremely high basketball IQ and is a versatile player who can also handle it and pass. Luke not only fills a need on our team, he also fits our culture. He is always in the gym and the weight room, and has a bright future because of his work ethic."

Goode’s commitment to Illinois came just a month after he and his family attended the 67-66 win over Indiana at State Farm Center on March 1 as part of his official campus visit. The win must have been bittersweet for his father Craig, who played football with the Hoosiers program, but Illinois assistant Stephen Gentry was able to quickly build a strong relationship with the Goode family that has a history of having multiple Big Ten Conference athletes in its family.

"Coach Underwood and the staff's energy, enthusiasm, and will to win is special,” Craig Goode said. “We are excited for Luke to be a part of that.”