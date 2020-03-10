IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2020 Maven/Sports Illustrated All-Big Ten Selections

Matthew Stevens

In a private vote of the publishers/editors of Maven/Sports Illustrated news sites, Iowa center Luka Garza was unanimously selected as the league’s player of the year selection and Wisconsin’s Greg Gard unanimously named the conference’s coach of the year selection. 

The Maven/SI first-team selections were Garza, Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston and Maryland’s Anthony Cowan. 

Each publisher of a site in a Big Ten Conference market was asked to submit a ballot with five first-team selections, five second-team selections, five all-defensive team selections, five all-freshman team selections, a player of the year, a coach of the year and a defensive player of the year.  

Gard, who officially won the league’s coach of the year, was selected by every participant of the Maven/SI voting after leading Wisconsin to a three-way share of the Big Ten regular-season championship with Maryland and Michigan State. The Badgers enter the upcoming conference tournament with eight consecutive wins and a 21-10 overall record. 

The defensive player of the year selection was a tie between Oturu and Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman. Tillman, who was also named to the league’s second-team, was officially named to the league’s defensive award earlier Monday afternoon.  

The second-team All-Big Ten voted by Maven/SI publishers was Michigan’s Zavier Simpson, Penn State’s Lamar Stevens, Tillman, Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson and Mayland’s Jalen Smith. Maven/SI publishers voted Michigan State’s duo of Winston and Tillman to the league's all-defensive team along with Penn State’s Jamari Wheeler, Maryland’s Jalen Smith and Minnesota’s Oturu. 

Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis was voted by Maven/SI publishers as the league’s freshman of the year. Illinois center Kofi Cockburn was officially named to the league’s first-year award. The Maven/SI all-freshman team was Jackson-Davis, Cockburn, Michigan’s Franz Wagner, Iowa’s CJ Frederick and a tie for the final spot between Northwestern’s Ryan Young and Iowa’s Joe Toussaint.  

 ----------------------

NOTE: The following was my individual ballot as part of the first annual Maven/SI All-Big Ten voting process.  

First Team 

Luka Garza - Iowa 

Jalen Smith - Maryland 

Lamar Stevens - Penn State 

Cassius Winston - MSU 

Ayo Dosunmu - Illinois 

Second Team 

Kaleb Wesson - OSU 

Xavier Tillman - MSU 

Anthony Cowan - Maryland 

Daniel Oturu - Minnesota 

Nate Reuvers - Wisconsin 

All-Defensive Team 

Tillman 

Smith 

Da'Monte Williams - Illinois 

Zavier Simpson - Michigan 

CJ Walker - Ohio State 

All-Freshman Team 

Trayce Jackson-Davis - Indiana 

Kofi Cockburn - Illinois 

Franz Wagner - Michigan 

Ryan Young - Northwestern 

CJ Frederick - Iowa 

Player of the Year: Garza 

Freshman of the Year: Jackson-Davis 

Defensive Player of the Year: Tillman 

Coach of the Year: Greg Gard - Wisconsin 

Sixth Man of the Year: Micah Potter, Wisconsin 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Illinois Center Kofi Cockburn Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Year

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn becomes the school’s first freshman of the year honoree in a decade.

Matthew Stevens

BREAKING NEWS: Illini’s Ayo Dosunmu Named First-Team All-Big Ten

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu named to first-team All-Big Ten honors after leading the No. 21 Illini in scoring.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Iowa Coach Fran McCaffrey After 78-76 Loss At No. 23 Illinois

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey talks to reporters following a 78-76 loss at No. 23 Illinois in the regular season finale.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Players After 78-76 Win Vs. No. 18 Iowa

Illinois players (not pictured at the far left is Ayo Dosunmu) talk about the 78-76 win over No. 18 Iowa on Senior Day.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood After Win Vs. No. 18 Iowa

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks about the 78-76 win over No. 18 Iowa and the upcoming Big Ten tournament.

Matthew Stevens

Don’t Make Ayo Mad - Emotional Illini Hold Off No. 18 Iowa 78-76

An emotional Ayo Dosunmu lifted No. 23 Illinois to a 78-76 win over No. 18 Iowa to allow the Illini to get the double-bye in Big Ten tournament.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Live Blog: Welcome to Senior Day at Illinois

No. 23 Illinois tries to earn the final double bye in the Big Ten tournament by hosting Iowa in the regular season finale.

Matthew Stevens

No. 23 Illinois at No. 18 Iowa: Three In The Key Preview & Prediction

Sunday’s winner between Iowa-Illinois will earn the No. 4 seed and finale double-bye at the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Tyler Underwood On Senior Day Vs. Iowa

Illinois senior guard Tyler Underwood talks about his travels with his dad that will soon include a Senior Day game vs. Iowa Sunday.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Andres Feliz On Senior Day Celebration Vs. Iowa

Illinois senior guard Andres Feliz speaks to media before his final game at State Farm Center Sunday vs. Iowa.

Matthew Stevens