Former Illini & Players Remember Lou Henson

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- While it’s well documented that former Illinois guard Stephen Bardo has admitted to having a love-hate relationship with his head coach in college, Lou Henson will always be his head coach and mentor.

“For me, Lou Henson’s voice got louder the longer I left school,” Bardo said. “The more of an adult I became, the older my kids became, I would hear Coach Henson’s voice more. I would impart the lessons I learned from him onto my children. He had an enormous impact on my life.”

Bardo was the lead guard on easily the most famous Illinois team coached by Henson, the 1988-89 “Flyin’ Illini”, which would reach the school's first-ever No. 1 ranking during the regular season and advanced to the program’s first Final Four in 37 years before losing to Michigan in the national semifinal in Seattle.

“Our relationship didn’t blossom until I got out of college and finally understood how difficult it is to be a big-time coach at a Big Ten institution,” Bardo said.

Bardo was one of several former Illini athletes, former players under Henson and college basketball figures to pay respect Wednesday to a coach who was elected to the Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

As a tribute to Henson, Illinois has hung an orange jacket, which he was famous for first wearing after buying his first pair at Delbert’s Clothing Store in Arthur, Ill., outside the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday afternoon.

--------------------------

Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman on Lou Henson: "We have lost an Illini icon. We have lost a role model, a friend, and a leader. We have lost our coach."

"Our Orange and Blue hearts are heavy,” Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman said in a statement. "We have lost an Illini icon. We have lost a role model, a friend, and a leader. We have lost our coach. Coach Henson may be gone, but the memories he provided us, and the legacy he created, will last forever. He was responsible for almost 800 wins in the record book and countless Fighting Illini moments frozen in time, but Coach Henson's true measure will be felt in the lives he touched – the lives of his former players, people on this campus, and friends in our broader community. We are all better for whatever time we were privileged to spend with Coach Lou, whether it was five minutes or 50 years. He made everyone feel like a friend. I so enjoyed my time with Coach these last five years, and I will miss him. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mary, Lisa, Lori, Leigh Anne, and the entire Henson family. Their family will always be part of ours."

-----------------------

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood on Lou Henson: "His achievements are legendary, but what is immeasurable are the countless lives he impacted during his 21 years in Champaign and 41 years in coaching." Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports

“It is a sad day for the Illinois Basketball family and Illini Nation as we mourn the passing of Lou Henson, the greatest coach in our program's proud history," Illinois men’s basketball head coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. "His achievements are legendary, but what is immeasurable are the countless lives he impacted during his 21 years in Champaign and 41 years in coaching. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Mary and their family, and the hundreds of players who were fortunate enough to be led by such a tremendous man and coach. Rest in peace to the best to ever wear the orange jacket; we'll miss you Coach."

-------------------------------

“So sad to hear that the best coach I ever had has moved on,” former Illinois wing Eddie Johnson said in a tweet. “Lou Henson was royalty to me. He took me and shaped me and sent me on my way, but was always available to reset me when I was off. He and his wife Mary took their first vacation since he had become a coach to attend my wedding I loved that man and he will never be forgotten. He is the best ever at Illinois.”

Johnson’s famous game-winning shot at Assembly Hall in Champaign on Jan. 11, 1979 to defeat then-No. 1 and eventual national champion Michigan State (then led by Earvin “Magic” Johnson) was a moment that jump started the legendary tenure of Henson at Illinois.

--------------------------------

Jimmy Collins, New Mexico State head coach Lou Henson and Sam Lacey pose for a photo during the 1969-1970 season. Nathan J Fish/Las Crucus (N.M.) Sun-News

“I think the first thing Coach Henson taught me was discipline,” Former player and assistant coach Jimmy Collins said to the Champaign (Ill.) News-Gazette. “The discipline you need to exhibit to really, really be successful, not only in basketball, but in life. There has to be discipline. The other thing he taught me was focus. Think about whatever move you are going to make and then make the move. Sometimes, it doesn’t work out, sometimes it does, but nine times out of 10 it will work out.”

------------------------------

Lou Henson got former walk-on guard Ed Manske a paid teaching assistant job in the English department at the University of Illinois so Manske could pay for three years of law school at the U of I.

Ed Manske, a former walk-on guard who earned a letter while on the 1988-89 "Flyin' Illini" squad, remembered how Henson got him a paid teaching assistant job in the English department at the University of Illinois so Manske could pay for three years of law school at the U of I after his eligibility was over.

"I have a different perspective because I started out as a walk-on," Manske said. (Henson) knew who I was, cared about me and put me on scholarship that last year when he didn't have to do that. He came to me after I graduated and knew I was going to law school at U of I. He asked how I was going to pay for that and I told him I'd work on the side when I could and take loans. He suggested I become a teaching assistant, set up the interview with the department of English and got me that teaching assistantship that paid for for three full years of law school. I never hit double digits (in scoring) for him as a player but he did that for me. I'll forever be grateful for that."

-------------------------------

George Montgomery, who averaged 7.2 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game in 114 career games (with 61 career starts) at Illinois, spoke to Henson on FaceTime just a couple weeks before his death.

George Montgomery, who averaged 7.2 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game in 114 career games (with 61 career starts) remembered one of Henson's favorite catchphrases as a coach that he would use instead of verbally abusing a player with profanity.

"During a practice he said something to one of the players and I thought he cursed him out," Montgomery said. "He said 'son, you ain't worth the salt in your bread' and I was like 'whoa, did he just curse that cat out or what?' and to me he'd say 'Now George, would we ever let you do that as a freshman?'. I talked with (Henson) on FaceTime about two weeks ago and he said 'George, you were the best defensive center that I've ever coached.'"

---------------------------------