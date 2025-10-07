International Point Guard Mihailo Petrovic Explains Why He Chose Illinois
Illinois basketball waited for Serbian point guard Mihailo Petrovic to sign on with the program, then waited for him to arrive in the United States and are now waiting for an NCAA ruling on his eligibility status and availability for games only weeks ahead of an exhibition opener against Illinois State on Oct. 19 (2 p.m., Big Ten+).
But once that's decided, what the Illini won't have to wait for is Petrovic himself. The challenge will be keeping up with him.
A 6-foot-3, 180-pound "jet," as Illinois coach Brad Underwood has referred to him, Petrovic is at his best on the run, pressing defenses with his open-court speed. That already has Petrovic, a 22-year-old from Prokuplje, Serbia, excited about finally – officially – hitting the floor as an Illini.
"In college basketball, it's more physical – and faster," he said at Illinois' recent team media day. "On offense, it's run up and down. In Europe, it's more tactical, slower."
Underwood has already talked openly about how the Illini will play faster with Petrovic at the controls than they did a year ago under Kasparas Jakucionis, now a rookie with the NBA's Miami Heat.
"He's got great, great pace in the open court," Underwood said of Petrovic. "He's got great speed."
Why Mihailo Petrovic chose Illinois
Underwood says his Illini will press down on the accelerator this season, but Petrovic was already impressed with the program's pace compared to that in European basketball – or even that of other U.S. college teams.
"Last year, when I played for [KK Mega Basket], I watched a lot of basketball – college basketball," Petrovic said. "And I watched KJ, and I watched how he play, and I watch basketball style – how Illinois play – and I like it. It was easy decision for me to choose Illinois because I like this basketball.
"I think that KJ is very good player – NBA player – and he can score and he can pass. And also I think that I can score and I can pass, and I think that I will be good piece of the puzzle for this team."
Petrovic doesn't have Jakucionis' same length and physicality, but he is a constant threat to burn defenses in the open floor or catch them napping before they get set in the halfcourt. If his outside shot proves to be anything approaching reliable, he's going to help Illinois win a lot of games and be an absolute joy to watch.
The Balkan network
The Illini are counting on the familiarity between Petrovic, the other international arrivals and some of their new teammates to help smooth the transition to America and the college game. Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic and David Mirkovic all played with or against Petrovic back home in the Balkans. Even Andrej Stojakovic – who was born in Greece and grew up in Sacramento – has strong roots in Serbia.
"I'm so grateful because I have Tomi, because I know these guys for a long time," Petrovic said. "When I play for [KK Partizan's under-18 team], I think, six, seven years ago in a tournament we play against Tomi, against Zvonimir, against David – I know, I know these guys."