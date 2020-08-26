SI.com
IlliniNow
NCAA Grants Illini Center Eva Rubin's Transfer Eligibility Waiver Request

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Eva Rubin will have the opportunity to play immediately in her home state after transferring from Arizona State.

The 6-foot-5 Illini center had her transfer waiver approved Wednesday by the NCAA and therefore, granting her immediate eligibility for the 2020-21 upcoming season.

Rubin transferred to Illinois last season and sat out the 2020 spring semester. This waiver will allow her to suit up for the Illini the entire 2020-21 season instead of waiting until the conclusion of the 2020 fall semester. She has two years of eligibility remaining.

"We're pleased with this decision and thrilled for Eva that she will be able to benefit from the continuity of a full 2020-21 season," Illinois head coach Nancy Fahey said in a team media release. "She was able to acclimate to our program while sitting out during the spring, and is now prepared to make her return to the court and contribute. Eva will strengthen our frontcourt with her size and presence in the post, and also will impact her teammates with her maturity and experience competing at this level."

Rubin, who will be the tallest player on the Illini roster, began her collegiate career at Arizona State, where she played in 22 games over two seasons. Rubin was a prep standout in the state of Illinois, earning all-state honors at Homewood-Flossmoor High School after averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds as a senior in 2017.

Rubin has been a part of winning programs throughout her career. She led Homewood-Flossmoor to combined 48-8 record during her junior and senior seasons, and was part of two NCAA Tournament teams at ASU, with the Sun Devils advancing to the Round of 32 in 2018 and Sweet 16 in 2019.

