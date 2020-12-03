POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 2 Baylor 82, No. 5 Illinois 69 - Illini Forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili

Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 82-69 loss to Baylor on Dec. 2.

Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 82-69 loss to Baylor on Dec. 2.

Illinois (3-1) was able to cover for Kofi Cockburn’s absence due to foul trouble with the offensive game of Bezhanishvili as the junior had 13 of his 15 points in the first half on a night where he would reach double figures for the first time in 14 games dating back to the 79-62 win at Purdue on Jan. 21, 2020.

“We obviously know Trent (Frazier) isn’t going to have a night like that with six turnovers. Kofi (Cockburn) is not going to have a night like that. (Adam Miller) isn’t going to shoot like that, 2 of 11. No way,” Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. “(Ayo Dosunmu) isn’t going to have nights like this. So, we just have to clean up those little mistakes that against a team like Baylor can be big problems.”

With the loss Wednesday night in the Jimmy V Classic, Illinois (3-1) has still yet to ever beat a team ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in the Associated Press poll away from its home arena.

The number five ranking for Illinois is the highest for the program since owning the top spot in the final poll of the 2004-05 regular season and Wednesday night’s game marked the first of what is slated to be six games against Top 10 programs, including two within a week as they also travel to play at No. 6 Duke on Dec. 9 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup.

Before that trip to Durham, N.C., Illinois will get a weekend test from Tennessee-Martin Saturday for a 8 p.m. tip.