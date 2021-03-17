POST-GAME VIDEO: Big Ten Tournament Final - Illinois 91, Ohio State - Illini Centers Kofi & Giorgi
Illinois centers Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video on March 14 after the Illini defeated Ohio State 91-88 in overtime to win the 2021 Big Ten tournament.
