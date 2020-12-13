FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
POST-GAME VIDEO: Missouri 81, No. 6 Illinois 78 - Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 81-78 loss at Missouri on Dec. 13 in the Braggin' Rights game.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 81-78 loss at Missouri on Dec. 13 in the Braggin' Rights game.

Dosunmu as he finished with a career-high 36 points but accounted for 13 of the team’s 29 made field goals. The preseason All-America selection, who is 0-3 in this rivalry game since arriving at Illinois, also had a team-high six turnovers and just one assist. 

Dosunmu’s lack of execution and the Illini’s inability to get anybody on the perimeter going was evident down the stretch as they scored just two points in the final five possessions that included a missed runner off the side of the backboard, an offensive foul and an awkward-looking forced three-pointer to end all hope for a comeback.

“It's terrible ball movement. We are never going to win with Ayo doing what he did tonight (having 36 points),” Underwood said. “I hate everything about it."

Illinois, which came into the game No. 5 in Division 1 in defensive rebounding and near the top of Division 1 in offensive rebounding, failed to secure an individual offensive rebounding for the first 30 minutes of the contest.

“That is all effort. I will get that problem solved I promise you,” Underwood said. “Nobody on our team had an offensive rebound in the first half. I don't know if I've ever had that happen in my coaching career. Ever."

