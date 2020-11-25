POST-GAME VIDEO: Illinois 122, North Carolina A&T 60 - Ayo Dosunmu & Adam Miller

Illinois guards Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 122-60 win over North Carolina A&T on Nov. 25 in the 2020-21 season opener.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois guards Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 122-60 win over North Carolina A&T on Nov. 25 in the 2020-21 season opener.

In the first game of a highly anticipated season, Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller were determined to just outscore North Carolina A&T by themselves.

After the first half of his collegiate debut, Miller and Illinois’ season opponent were deadlocked at 19 points. By the time both players had exited the game with 4:30 left, the duo of Miller and Dosunmu (who were teammates at Morgan Park High School in Chicago three years ago) had bested North Carolina A&T 56-52.

Both Dosunmu and Miller ended with 28 points each and combined to make 11 of 16 from 3-point range.

Miller finished with a team-high 28 points in 26 minutes of action. Miller, the 2020 Illinois Mr. Basketball selection and Top 30 nationally prospect, proved he brought his natural skill of scoring and shooting to the college level by knocking down 6 of 8 from 3-point range. The Peoria native got the call to start in his first game at State Farm Center, which was without fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic, and didn’t disappoint by scoring six of the Illini’s first eight points. Before the first media timeout of the second half, Miller had the freshman debut scoring record, which stood for 10 years after Brandon Paul’s 22 points against Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

Dosunmu, the preseason first-team All-America selection who spurned the NBA Draft for his junior season in Champaign, executed exactly what draft analysts would want to see in his 26 minutes of action. The former All-Big Ten selection and co-captain on this squad knocked down 5 of 8 from 3-point range, posted 28 points, looked normally dominant in transition and played some point guard when Underwood wanted to go with a bigger lineup.