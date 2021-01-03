FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 15 Illinois 66, Purdue 58 - Illini Guards Andre Curbelo & Da'Monte Williams

Illinois guards Andre Curbelo and Da'Monte Williams spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 66-58 win over Purdue on Jan. 2.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois guards Andre Curbelo and Da'Monte Williams spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video following the 66-58 win over Purdue on Jan. 2.

In a game that was almost made for his playing style, Illinois got a double-double from Williams (12 points and 10 rebounds), its senior undersized forward wing, in 32 minutes of action. 

Curbelo provided a spark of the Illini’s bench with eight points and six assists in 28 minutes as he continues to prove to be one of the most dynamic freshman guards in the nation.

“He gives us a little bit of a different dimension because the floor opens it and you just can’t trap him,” Underwood said of his freshman guard. “He changes the game and he did it on both ends of the floor today.” 

